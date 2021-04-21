QPR talisman Charlie Austin delivers 5-word European Super League verdict that supporters will surely love

The drama of the European Super League has swept the football world in recent days.

Reports emerged on Sunday evening confirming that 12 of the continent’s biggest clubs had agreed to take part in a newly-formed ESL which would wreak havoc on the game as we know.

In England the clubs involved were Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – all of whom were widely condemned by fans, players, pundits and politicians with many slamming the prospect of a competition that would operate without promotion or relegation for 15 out of 20 teams in the league.

Pressure had been building over the 48 hours in which anxieties were beginning to rise over a breakaway, however on Tuesday evening we saw the dramatic collapse of the European Super League with all six Premier League clubs dropping out of the league one by one.

It was seen as a victory for football and football supporters who were dead set on retaining the sporting integrity that makes football great, but it wasn’t just fans who were overjoyed.

A number of current players took to social media to share their delight at the ESL’s collapse, including Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin who had a simple message for his followers.

Football is always the WINNER — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 20, 2021

Austin simply tweeted: “Football is always the winner!”

You can call yourself a true QPR fan if you get 80% or more correct on this R's quiz

1 of 20 In what year were QPR founded? 1882 1892 1902 1912

The verdict

Charlie Austin’s sentiments are certainly echoed around the football world.

The European Super League was a concept that didn’t go down well with fans of our sport and that prompted everyone to pull together to make their point clear.

What the future will hold for such a prospect remains to be seen, but for now there’s no doubt that this is a win for sporting integrity.