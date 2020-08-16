QPR take vital step in race for Derby and Stoke target

QPR have agreed a £2 million fee with Livingston for striker Lyndon Dykes with the details of the deal currently being finalised, according to the Daily Mail.

The R’s are one of a number of sides thought to be keen on the 24-year-old with Derby County, Barnsley, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City linked.

Reports have suggested that the Tykes recently had a £1.8 million bid rejected by the Scottish club but it appears that QPR are now on course to sign Dykes.

According to the Daily Mail, the west London club have agreed a fee believed to be around £2 million for the striker.

Dykes missed his side’s clash with Rangers today with the details of the deal currently being finalised.

The report claims that Mark Warburton is looking to bolster his attacking options as he expects playmaker Ebere Eze to leave the club this summer.

Dykes proved his quality as both a goalscorer and a creator last term – scoring 12 times and providing 10 assists.

He’s made a fast start to the 2020/21 campaign as well, firing in two goals in his first three SPFL games – though it appears that may be his last contribution for Livingston.

Did these 12 ex-QPR players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 24 Josh Scowen? Yes No

The Verdict

The R’s certainly need to add some attacking firepower, particularly with Eze looking like he is going to leave the club this summer.

The 24-year-old should provide them with just that and showed last season that he’s a real handful in the final third, someone that can both score and create goals.

He’s by no means a guaranteed success but for £2 million this looks like a deal that could pay real dividends for the R’s moving forward.