QPR take swipe at Brentford following cheeky social media post

The EFL’s decision to suspend the current season until April 30th at the earliest means there is a distinct lack of football to watch, but this has not stopped clubs from increasing their activity online.

There are currently no Championship matches due to concerns surrounding the recent coronavirus outbreak, but QPR and Brentford are just two of the clubs who have been active on Twitter to provide some amusement for supporters.

Brentford initially shared a video showcasing their six goals against west London rivals QPR this season, with the clip lasting exactly 20 seconds which is the recommended length of time to wash hands amid the ongoing health concerns.

This original post proved popular among Brentford fans as they revelled in their side’s double over QPR this term, but their London neighbours then issued a response which accused the Bees of “obsessing” over them.

Brentford are sitting fourth in the Championship table during the suspension while QPR are in 13th place, with Thomas Frank’s side having sealed a 3-1 victory over the Hoops on both clashes between the sides this term.

The Verdict

It is a difficult time for football fans with no action in any division at the moment, particularly given this is usually one of the busiest points of the season, and exchanges like this are what will keep supporters occupied during this period.

The messaging between the clubs is ultimately harmless while it ensures rivalries remain fully fuelled for when matches are allowed to resume, even though it still remains uncertain when this might take place.

Brentford’s initial post involved some good thinking to include all six goals against QPR in a 20-second time period, and Bees fans will now wait and see if their side responds to QPR’s latest message.