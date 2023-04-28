Queens Park Rangers have taken a close look at Maidstone United striker Nathan Jeche ahead of the summer window.

Maidstone boss George Elokobi recently granted permission for Jeche to link up with the R's on a trial basis.

Elokobi made this decision in the belief that a short stint with the Championship outfit would be good for the 17-year-old's development.

Jeche has since returned to Maidstone and made his debut for the club in their meeting with FC Halifax Town earlier this month.

The striker also made a cameo appearance in the National League side's 5-2 defeat to promotion hopefuls Notts County last weekend.

Jeche could be handed his latest opportunity to impress in tomorrow's meeting with Chesterfield.

QPR meanwhile are set to head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

What has Maidstone boss George Elokobi said about Jeche's trial at QPR?

Making reference to Jeche, Elokobi has revealed that the forward has recently linked up with the R's.

Speaking to Kent Online, Elokobi said: "Nathan’s been at QPR having his trials.

"It was my decision to make sure I gave him that permission.

"I thought it would do him the world of good because he was developing ever so well.

"However, he’s always known he’s a part of us here.

"There's still a lot of development to be done and I've always said to him this season your time will come, just keep being ready.

"I'm really hard on him, hard but fair, because it's important for his development if he is going to make it and be part of us."

Could a move by QPR for Jeche be on the cards this summer?

QPR may decide to make a move for Jeche later this year if they were impressed by the striker during his time on trial at the club.

Whereas signing the teenager would be somewhat of a risk due to the fact that he has never played in the Football League, he could be viewed as a long-term project by the R's.

Jeche will be hoping to produce an eye-catching display for Maidstone this weekend in what is the club's final game of the season.

When you consider that Maidstone are set to play in the National League South again next year due to their relegation, Jeche will unquestionably be tempted to move to a team who reside in a higher division this summer if the opportunity presents itself.