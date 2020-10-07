QPR take action concerning EFL player following recent rejection

QPR have reportedly returned with an improved bid for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman.

The R’s have already added forwards Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne this summer but it seems they’re keen to add more depth to Mark Warburton’s forward line.

Reports last week indicated that the Championship club had made a bid for Kelman, who has come through the academy at Southend.

According to Echosport, after seeing their initial bid rejected, QPR have returned with a larger offer for the 18-year-old.

Kelman has broken into the Shrimpers’ first-team over the past two seasons and finished the 2019/20 campaign as a regular in the starting XI – having scored seven times in 19 appearances.

With Southend beginning life in League Two after their relegation from the third tier, the teenager was a mainstay in the side over the first few weeks of the season but has been absent for their last two games amid the transfer speculation.

Much of the R’s transfer business this summer has seen them land younger players, with 23-year-olds Luke Amos and George Thomas joining from Premier League clubs, and 22-year-old Chris Willock also signing with the west London club.

The Verdict

It appears the R’s are intent on landing the Southend teenager, having returned with a second bid for Kelman.

The striker was hugely impressive last season and showed what a bright prospect he is with his performances for a Southend side that looked destined for relegation from League One for some time.

We’ve seen some young attackers progress through the ranks at flourish at the R’s in recent years, they’ll be hoping Kelman can be the next player to do so.