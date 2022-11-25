QPR take action as Mick Beale to Rangers edges closer

Queens Park Rangers have already begun their search to replace current boss Michael Beale.

Indeed, the Daily Record state that Loftus Road chiefs are already starting preparations for life after Michael Beale.

Beale has been heavily linked with the vacant Rangers managerial position in recent days, with QPR now said to be bracing themselves for an official approach from the Glasgow based outfit.

In anticipation of that, the Daily Record claim that ‘top agents’ are now starting to put out feelers on behalf of the club as they look for potential replacements for the 42-year-old.

It sounds, then, as though QPR really do feel there is a chance that Beale could now depart Loftus Road.

This backs up a report by TalkSPORT yesterday, which claimed that the club now expected their boss to join Rangers.

Things may not be done just yet, though.

Football Insider reported this morning that Rangers chiefs are becoming increasinly concerned about backlash among supporters if indeed they do appoint Beale.

The 42-year-old, though, remains in pole position to land the job and replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst, they report.

All of these reports come after Beale previously turned down the chance to leave QPR to join Premier League side Wolves recently.

At that time, Beale revealed that integrity was a big factor in his decision to remain with the Championship outfit.

He revealed, via QPR club media: “Integrity is a real big thing for me, and loyalty.

“You don’t give it to receive it back but I think if they’re the values you live by then at times when you’re put in a position then you have to be strong by them.”

The Verdict

Given how things played out with the Wolves jobs and the links to Molineux, it’s astounding that QPR find themselves in a similar position just weeks later.

Since then, QPR’s form has faltered and for Beale to now entertain leaving after making previous comments about loyalty and integrity is interesting.

Nevertheless, QPR cannot afford to be caught napping and so are absolutely doing the right thing in putting feelers out to sound out who may be interested in coming in to the club.

With the World Cup break pausing Championship action at present, if Beale is going to depart, the sooner the better, allowing his successor more time with the players on the training pitch ahead of action getting back underway next month.