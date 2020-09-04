QPR table offer for former PL ace

Queens Park Rangers have decided to press ahead with trying to sign Tom Carroll this transfer window and have offered the current free agent a contract, as per West London Sport.

Carroll was on loan in W12 from Spurs when he was a young midfielder and has been training with the club this summer after leaving Swansea City at the end of his contract there.

Indeed, he featured in their friendly against Arsenal recently and it seems as though he has done enough for Mark Warburton to offer him something more permanent.

The Hoops have looked to be shrewd in this window with some of the signings that they have made as, despite the big bucks they received for Ebere Eze, they still need to look after the books.

The Verdict

This could be a pretty decent signing for the R’s.

He’s low cost, has good experience in the league and is a neat ball-player that is familiar with the club.

There’s plenty about Carroll to like and it is clear that Warburton has seen enough to want to bring him in.

It’s certainly been a busy window for the R’s so far this summer and you’d never be surprised if there were a few more to come.