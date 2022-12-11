QPR swoop for League One figure to join Neil Critchley’s backroom team

QPR have appointed Mike Garrity as Neil Critchley’s assistant after paying his release clause to Lincoln City.

The R’s had been on the lookout for Michael Beale’s successor and it was confirmed on Sunday, after days of intense speculation, that Critchley had landed the role.

And, the Imps revealed that they had reluctantly allowed Garrity to join the Londoners after they met a clause in his contract.

Garrity had only joined the League One side in the summer alongside new boss Mark Kennedy but he will now make the jump up to take up a similar role at QPR as part of the backroom team.

Critchley has a close relationship with the coach, as they both previously worked at Liverpool and Garrity was number two to the 44-year-old at Blackpool, whilst he has also had roles with Molde and the China national team.

The duo will begin work ahead of their first game in charge of QPR which comes against Preston at Deepdale this weekend.

Meanwhile, Lincoln will begin the search for his replacement to work with Kennedy.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a real blow for Lincoln as Garrity had an important role at the club but you can understand why he has decided to join the R’s.

It’s crucial for Critchley that he has a backroom team that he trusts and clearly this is the case here, as they go a long way back and have worked together at Blackpool.

So, it’s a good move and it’s now down to Critchley and the coaching staff to get their ideas across to the players as quickly as possible.

