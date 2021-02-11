QPR sweating on availability of first-team regular ahead of Rotherham trip

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is 50/50 to feature for the Hoops this weekend against Rotherham United, as per assistant manager John Eustace.

The R’s’ forward returned to the starting line-up last weekend against Blackburn Rovers after an isolation period and helped them to a 1-0 victory.

During the game, though, he took a whack to the head and needed a fair bit of treatment on the field, with him since not being able to take part in training.

Indeed, speaking on Thursday morning in the pre-match press conference, Eustace confirmed that the forward is still being assessed and won’t be training with the squad until tomorrow at least:

JE [on Lyndon Dykes after blow v Blackburn]: We’re still assessing him, he’ll be 50/50 – he won’t be training until tomorrow at least. Everyone else is fine after the Blackburn game. #QPR — George Dagless (@georgedagless) February 11, 2021

Eustace was filling in for Mark Warburton who has been ill with a stomach bug.

The Verdict

Dykes obviously needs to be looked at carefully as he was a little dazed after the game with Blackburn and it’s clear that he is touch and go for the weekend.

Macauley Bonne will be the obvious player to be looked at to come in and replace him, meanwhile, and he’s played before with Charlie Austin since the latter’s return so it’s not too much of a selection issue.