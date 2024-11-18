The Slovenian national team won plenty of plaudits for their performance at Euro 2024, reaching the Round of 16 where they were defeated by Portugal on penalties, certainly emerging with their reputation enhanced.

With that in mind, it looked to be a serious coup when Championship sides QPR and Swansea City signed members of the squad that performed so admirably in Germany, but things probably haven't gone to plan just yet for the division's new Slovenian contingent.

QPR signed striker Zan Celar from Swiss side Lugano in July, while Swansea signed fellow striker Zan Vipotnik on a free transfer after Bordeaux's demise and subsequent relegation from Ligue 2.

However, the duo have struggled for regular goals, and while they're still finding their feet in the division, QPR and Swansea City supporters will share similar feelings after their start to life in English football.

Both Celar and Vipotnik have impressive goalscoring records elsewhere, and their clubs will be hoping that they can produce that sort of form in the Championship sooner rather than later.

Zan Celar and Zan Vipotnik are still getting up to speed with the Championship

While Celar and Vipotnik aren't solely to blame for this, QPR and Swansea are the two lowest scoring sides in the division, perhaps highlighting their struggles for goals.

25-year-old Celar is yet to score for QPR, not ideal considering the fanfare surrounding his big summer move, and with his side rooted to the bottom of the table, that needs to change very soon.

Meanwhile, Vipotnik has fared slightly better in south Wales, scoring twice, one coming against Preston in August and the other coming away to Oxford United in November, and Swansea supporters have seen enough from the 22-year-old to be reassured that he'll come good.

However, both players would probably have expected a better start to life in English football, particularly Celar, who's yet to find the back of the net since his arrival.

While Vipotnik has been far from prolific yet, Swansea will undoubtedly be the happier side, and he recently started for Slovenia against Norway in the Nations League, with Celar coming on as his replacement.

That probably shows that he's made the more impressive start to life in England, but he'll want to add more goals to his tally in the near future.

Vipotnik has reportedly impressed in training and there are no concerns over whether he'll come good, but you could understand if some at QPR were starting to get concerned by Celar's form.

Zan Vipotnik's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Played Goals Assists Maribor 2020-23 50 23 2 Gorica (Loan) 2021 17 1 1 Triglav Kranj (Loan) 2022 14 10 3 Bordeaux 2023-24 40 10 4 Swansea City 2024- 16 2 0

Playing for a side that is bottom of the league clearly hasn't helped, but it's hoped that once he gets off the mark he'll be able to go on a scoring run.

The pair have shown elsewhere that they're capable of scoring goals, but there's no denying they've had somewhat slow starts to life in the Championship.

Zan Celar and Zan Vipotnik will be looking to find their goalscoring touch for QPR & Swansea

Last season, Celar scored 21 goals for Lugano, while Vipotnik scored 23 goals for Maribor during the 2022/23 season, so the pair have certainly shown that they can be prolific in front of goal - albeit at levels that are hard to compare to the hustle and bustle of the Championship.

Vipotnik backed that up with 10 Ligue 2 goals last season for Bordeaux, but the Championship has been a step-up in intensity from leagues they've played in before.

It was perhaps naive to expect the Slovenian duo to move to the Championship and immediately become prolific goalscorers, and if their record elsewhere is anything to go by, it shouldn't be panic stations just yet.

Zan Celar's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Played Goals Assists Maribor 2016-17 1 0 0 Roma 2018-21 1 0 0 Cittadella (Loan) 2019-20 13 3 1 Cremonese (Loan) 2020-21 40 4 1 Lugano 2021-24 118 51 12 QPR 2024- 18 0 0

It also must be remembered that at 25 and 22, Celar and Vipotnik still have their best years in front of them, and it would be silly to write them off just yet.

While it may have been a frustrating start to life in the Championship, you feel as if the duo will soon find their goalscoring touch, and show why they were brought to the club, and why they're regulars for their country.