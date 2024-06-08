Highlights QPR must urgently find a new striker to replace injured Dykes, who has struggled to deliver consistent goals.

Loan market could be QPR's solution for a temporary replacement as they prioritize financial stability.

Despite Dykes' injury, QPR's summer plans for a striker remain unchanged, with finding a reliable goalscorer a top priority.

Scotland's Euro 2024 preparations took a massive hit last week when striker Lyndon Dykes was stretchered off with an ankle injury in training.

Dykes has been a mainstay of Steve Clarke's team, playing all eight qualifying games and scoring once as Scotland secured their passage through to the Euro's.

For QPR, though, this could have even more significant ramifications as they look set to be without their main striker for a prolonged period of time.

Marti Cifuentes' side struggled for goals last season, staying up courtesy of a strong defence.

A striker will already have been a priority for Cifuentes. But Dykes' injury has perpetuated the need for a new frontman to carry the attacking burden next season as the R's look to build after their miraculous escape from relegation.

Despite spending much of last season in the relegation zone, QPR managed to stay up with a game to spare and Cifuentes will be hoping to push on next year with a full pre-season behind him.

A new striker will be top of Cifuentes' wishlist this summer, and he'll at least be grateful that Dykes' injury has come so soon after the end of the current season, giving them plenty of time to identify a replacement.

QPR have been busy in the transfer market, securing deals for youngsters Jack McDowell, Daniel Bennie, and Kieran Morgan. But all three players are expected to start out in the development squad and the West Londoners are yet to make any senior additions.

A replacement for Dykes will be QPR's main priority this summer, with Cifuentes left short up front following the Scotsman's injury.

Dykes replacement long overdue

Whilst Dykes' injury has made signing a replacement a necessity, QPR have long since needed to move on from the Scottish forward.

He has flattered to deceive since moving to QPR in 2020, and his six Championship goals last season was a major reason behind their struggles.

After a strong start to life in West London, netting 12 league goals in his debut campaign, Dykes has failed to hit double figures in the league since, and whilst he has offered plenty besides goals, there is a belief that they need to find a more reliable goalscorer if they want to push on.

The 28-year-old should be at the top of his game right now, but has seemingly regressed during his time at QPR and his injury provides a convenient opportunity to find his successor.

Lyndon Dykes QPR stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists QPR 163 36 12

QPR may look to loan market for Dykes replacement

Whilst Dykes' long-term future remains a topic of discussion, QPR's finances may dictate that they have to look for a temporary replacement for the striker.

This could see them dip into the loan market, with several Championship clubs having found joy over the years by giving young Premier League strikers their first taste of senior football.

QPR would be able to offer regular first-team football in an ambitious side who've shown steady signs of growth under Cifuentes.

They're an attractive prospect for Premier League clubs looking to loan out their young talent, and they should use this to their advantage to secure a replacement for Dykes.

It remains to be seen whether QPR view Dykes' injury as serious or not and what implications this has on his future. But QPR's plans for the summer window remain unchanged, with a striker their top priority.