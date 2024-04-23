Highlights QPR fans relieved with 50 points, hoping for brighter future.

After Saturday's 1-0 win over Preston North End took QPR to fifty points for the season, Martí Cifuentes will hope that his side will fully secure their safety in their Friday night fixture against Leeds United.

In what has been another difficult campaign, R's fans will be happy to see the end of it and will hope that next season will bring better fortunes to Loftus Road.

A man that could be key to turning it around is Chris Willock, who has been a huge part of the Hoops side for four seasons now. However, with his contract set to run out in the summer, Cifuentes is in a race against time to get his star man back on board for the new season.

Cifuentes needs Willock to stay

Since leaving Portugal for London in 2020, Willock has had a reasonably enjoyable stay in the capital. His dribbling ability, along with his willingness to create chances for others, is something that has caught the eye of many fans.

A brilliant 2021/22 campaign truly showed the former England youth international's ability, as he provided 18 goal contributions for his team as they finished 11th in the Championship. Earning remarks comparing him to former QPR star Eberechi Eze.

Chris Willock's immense 21/22 campaign stats, as per FotMob Matches Played 35 Goals 7 Assists 11 Chances Created 48 Successful Dribbles 76 Duels Won 180 Touches in opposition box 131

Despite this, hamstring injuries have plagued the winger and this has led to inconsistencies in the past few years alongside a lack of regular game-time under previous manager, Gareth Ainsworth.

The introduction of a new system under current coach Martí Cifuentes, though, has been a blessing in disguise for Willock. Since the Spaniard joined, the winger has enjoyed a much more steady role in the team, starting 22 out of the 32 games Cifuentes has managed. The trust shown in him has been visible in his performances, with seven goal contributions and a similar return to that of his best season in his dribbling output.

For Cifuentes, the message is clear in how he views Willock: "He knows how much we rate him, and I think he knows how much we like him.

"But what is going to happen in the future I don’t know. What is sure is that he showed today that he loves this club and that he wanted to play here and help us."

Willock and Chair could be the key cog for QPR next season

With Championship football now looking an almost certainty for QPR for next year, they must do everything they can to get their star player to stay.

Alongside fellow creator Ilias Chair, the Hoops have a really talented attacking threat that don't score as many goals as they should. The signing of a clinical striker to play either side of Willock and Chair would certainly help boost the meager 41 goals they have managed to score this season.

A slight concern for the Hoops board will be possible interest from elsewhere. Hull were reportedly considering a bid in January and Middlesbrough were another keen party last summer. If renewed interest comes upon the expiry of his contract, he will be hard to keep as both sides have lofty ambitions of promotion in their upcoming campaigns.

However, Willock's love for QPR is clear and with 11 other players' contracts running out this summer, a rebuild is seemingly on the horizon. Cifuentes' message to him is clear and in what will likely be a completely new-looking team, the one player who cannot afford to be excluded is the exciting Willock.