QPR supporters shouldn’t be put off by glimpse at unusual Gareth Ainsworth methods given Wycombe success: Opinion

The Gareth Ainsworth era is underway at QPR and tomorrow will give us a proper understanding of what his side are going to look like for the final months of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Ainsworth’s first game in charge and long-awaited return to Loftus Road ended in a 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend but given he’d had only a few training sessions to work with his team, we are likely to see more of his identity reflected by the side away at Rotherham United tomorrow.

The much-loved former player and caretaker boss was appointed as the replacement for Neil Critchley last week and is tasked with turning fortunes around in W12.

It has been 76 days since the R’s last won a game and as a result they’ve slid to 18th in the Championship – only eight points from the relegation zone.

Ainsworth has said he’s looking up and not down, focussing on how they can catch the sides above them rather than stay clear of those below, but the drop zone will be the thing worrying supporters most.

The 49-year-old is no newcomer to a relegation battle though and certainly no novice when it comes to galvanising a dressing room. His Wycombe team were more than a sum of their parts and consistently punched above their weight during his 10-plus years at the helm.

No one would suggest that fact is true for this current R’s squad, which is packed with talent but struggling to show that on the pitch.

Ainsworth has proven he knows how to get the best out of players and that’s why supporters shouldn’t be put off by the glimpse into his unusual team-building methods that emerged today.

As part of a club ‘development day’, his squad and staff experienced the Haka at their Heston training ground this week in a bid to aid team spirit.

It’s no surprise that it’s proven a little divisive and it is understandable that some are unconvinced but Ainsworth knows what he is doing. Team spirit was vital to the success of his Wycombe side over more than a decade.

He has said he’s proud of the way his players bought into the experience and while he admits we’re not likely to see the impact in the short term, he is optimistic that these methods can help to build a squad unity that boosts their on-pitch fortunes.

Given the way the R’s have underperformed since Mick Beale’s exit, things needed to change at the club and, however unusual some of his methods may be, Ainsworth is clearly keen to bring that change.