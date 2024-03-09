Highlights Bright Osayi-Samuel shifted from winger to defender at Fenerbahçe, impressing in his new role.

Osayi-Samuel's success in Turkey attracted Premier League interest, with Leeds United among suitors.

Fenerbahçe is expected to make a profit on Osayi-Samuel after signing him for a bargain fee.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is remembered by QPR supporters as a tricky, pacy winger who lit up the Loftus Road turf with his performances for the club.

With that in mind, the Hoops faithful might be shocked to find out that the Nigerian international is now playing as a defender for Turkish giants Fenerbaçhe.

No one would have envisaged this when he departed West London in January 2021, but it's a role that Osayi-Samuel is thriving in, and he's cemented his position as the club's first-choice right-back.

He's impressed so much that Leeds United are said to be keeping tabs on the former QPR man, according to Turkish outlet Aksam.

Crystal Palace and Wolves are also said to be keen on the versatile former Blackpool man, and it remains to be seen where he'll play his football next season.

The 26-year-old took a risk when he left Loftus Road for Turkey, but it's one that has paid off and perhaps Osayi-Samuel could pave the way for more players to experience top-flight football in some of Europe's other leagues.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's time in Turkey

The former QPR man moved to the Turkish giants in January 2021 and has become a key player for the famous side.

He played in his usual position of wing during the 2020/21 season, but during the second-half of the following season, he began to play as a right-back under new manager Ismail Kartal.

During the 2022/23 season, Osayi-Samuel alternated between right-back and right-wing under manager Jorge Jesus, playing 38 games in all competitions for the team.

However, Ismail Kartal, the man who first used him in defence, has returned to the helm this season and the former QPR man has played right-back in every single appearance he's made for the club this campaign.

Osayi-Samuel missed a large chunk of the season on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, but he's still played 27 games this season, scoring three times and registering four assists.

This takes his total to six goals and 11 assists in 127 appearances for the Turkish side.

Having only played for Blackpool and QPR prior to his move to Turkey, most Fenerbaçhe supporters would never have heard of Osayi-Samuel, but thanks to his performances, he's become a real favourite at the Sükrü Saracoglu Stadium.

Transfer interest in Bright Osayi-Samuel

Whilst the Turkish league isn't one of Europe's strongest, Fenerbaçhe are a well-known club around the globe and compete in European competitions, which puts players like Osayi-Samuel in the shop window.

With two Premier League clubs, and Leeds United, who could well become a Premier League side, interested in signing Osayi-Samuel, it gives the player a dilemma ahead of the summer.

His contract expires in Turkey in the summer of 2025, which means he could be available on a cut-price deal in the summer if he doesn't sign a new deal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's senior career - Transfermarkt Club P G A Fenerbaçhe 127 6 11 QPR 115 13 13 Blackpool 79 5 6

Money won't be an issue for the three English clubs anyway, and if they're keen on the player, then it's likely that they will meet Fenerbahçe's asking price.

The Istanbul-based club only shelled out a reported fee of £750,000 to bring him to Turkey, so it's likely that they will make a nice profit on the player if he was to leave this summer.

Whilst Osayi-Samuel's move to Turkey raised some eyebrows in January 2021, it's proved a very beneficial move for his career in more ways than one. It's enabled him to play European football for a massive club, found a new position where he's thriving and has now attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Young Championship players may take inspiration from this and decide to do the same in years to come.

The Loftus Road faithful will be glad to see him thriving but the fact it's coming at right-back might be a surprise.