On Monday night, Queens Park Rangers announced that Martí Cifuentes was going to be the club's next manager.

The club had parted way with Gareth Ainsworth just hours after their 2-1 home loss to table toppers Leicester City at the weekend. The defeat left the club second bottom of the Championship table, having picked up only eight points from the first 14 games of the season, and they'd lost as many games as they'd scored goals.

Ainsworth did help the club just about survive relegation last season, but, with the way things were going, it didn't seem like he'd be able to do it again.

So Cifuentes will now be in the home dugout at Loftus Road, and the responsibility falls on him to get this team to play well enough so that he doesn't avoid the drop.

There certainly hasn't been a 100% positive reaction to his appointment, but there are examples in the league, like Blackburn appointing Jon Dahl Tomasson, that should give R's fans a bit more optimism.

The risk and reward of QPR appointing Martí Cifuentes

The man that has been brought in to replace the former QPR player, Ainsworth, is on the complete opposite end of the footballing spectrum to him as a manager.

The way that Ainsworth's teams traditionally play is very pragmatic and tough to break down. There aren't going to be tonnes of goals scored, and the aim is for the few that do go in to be at the other end. Cifuentes doesn't have this same mindset. He grew up watching the Johan Cruyff team at Barcelona and uses the same principles of possession in his philosophy.

When the 50-year-old was appointed by QPR in February of this year, it very much felt like the thinking was getting through a tough period and then reassessing. With the benefit of hindsight, Ainsworth and his style of football wasn't likely to be the club's long-term solution. But he brought in players to fit his way of playing.

Now that Cifuentes is coming in, the tactics are going to be flipped on their head, and not all the players will be necessarily accustomed to the way he wants things to be done.

Part of his principles, like many a modern manager, is playing out from the back. Asmir Begovic has been brilliant this season as a shot stopper, but his abilities with his feet are nowhere near the levels that his hands are at.

So, QPR are definitely taking a risk. The pragmatism will be gone, and risky, more flair-based football could become a lot more commonplace. This is either going to be a stroke of genius, or end in a big ball of flames for the Spaniard; there are signs that this will work already, though.

Why Blackburn Rovers and Jon Dahl Tomasson should give QPR fans hope

Back in June 2022, Blackburn took a risk. Tony Mowbray left the club (a manager with plenty of experience with managing in the EFL), and they replaced him with a guy who has never coached in England before.

Tomasson was previously manager of Swedish club Malmö. He'd just led them to winning the league title on goal difference, and the side were also in the Champions League in that 2021 campaign.

In his first season with Blackburn, who'd missed out on the play-offs by six points in the prior season, he and his Rovers side bettered his predecessor - goal difference was all that kept them from getting into the top-six. Admittedly, having a minus goal difference for a side that was among the best in the league was a bit odd.

He came in, without any prior experience of English football, playing a high-risk style, and it worked. These same things can be said about QPR's new manager.

Cifuentes is also coming from a Swedish first division side. He got Hammarby IF to third in the Allsvenskan when the club had only done it once before then in the last 15 years. He has a clear identity of wanting to play attacking football.

These similarities, and Tomasson's success since arriving, should give QPR fans some hope that their risk will pay off.