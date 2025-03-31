There has been a consistent conveyor belt of talent coming through at Loftus Road in recent years, and the evidence suggests 17-year-old prospect Ashley Trujillo could be the club's next breakout star.

Ilias Chair and Ebere Eze, who were respectively signed to QPR's academy from Belgian side Lierse and following release by Millwall, rose through the ranks to establish themselves as two of the Championship outfit's finest players in recent memory.

Talismanic playmaker Chair is still strutting his stuff in West London to this day, while Eze is continuing to go from strength to strength at Crystal Palace and recently scored his first senior goal for England, nearly five years on from leaving QPR in a deal which pocketed the club no less than £20 million.

Ebere Eze's career stats by club via FotMob, as of 31 March Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2020 QPR 112 20 11 2017-2018 Wycombe Wanderers (loan) 22 5 1 2020- Crystal Palace 154 32 27

More recently, the likes of Kieran Morgan - who was signed from Tottenham Hotspur - Alfie Lloyd and Rayan Kolli have all caught the eye after graduating into Marti Cifuentes' first-team this season.

QPR have a knack of developing and handing out opportunities to young talent, and supporters will now hope the same blueprint is followed with Trujillo.

QPR prodigy Ashley Trujillo scores wondergoal for Colombia

Trujillo, a highly-rated forward currently plying his trade for QPR's U18 side, may now find himself on Cifuentes' mind.

The 17-year-old is representing Colombia at the South American U17 Championship, and scored a wondergoal in his side's dramatic 2-0 victory over Peru yesterday.

With only five minutes of regular time to spare, Trujillo received the ball about 25 yards out from goal and took just one touch before unleashing a sweet right-footed strike which seemingly caught the Peru defence by surprise to find its way into the top-left corner, ensuing wild commentary and celebrations.

Colombia then scored deep into additional time to put the game beyond doubt, with their second straight victory sending them top of a group that also includes both Chile and Argentina.

Trujillo's goal was a mark of a player with serious, game-changing technical quality, and QPR supporters may now be wondering when he will have the chance to try and replicate those exploits in the Championship.

Marti Cifuentes should hand QPR opportunity to Ashley Trujillo

QPR are smack-bang in mid-table with seven games to spare in the current campaign.

A seven-point gap separates them from 22nd-placed Derby County, while they are 12 points shy of West Bromwich Albion in sixth.

They're not going up or down, and that should prompt Cifuentes to experiment with his squad and look to bed in youngsters as part of a longer-term focus with their second-tier status all-but-mathematically secured.

Trujillo, off the recent evidence, ought to be among those under consideration. The teenager appears to be a real prodigy and has already shown his ability to produce big moments on the international stage.

While it could be a tall order to expect him to instantly step into the second-tier and recreate goals of that class, his future is extremely bright and he could benefit from QPR's mid-table status if Cifuentes decides to bring young academy prospects into the frame.