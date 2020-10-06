QPR summer signing reveals familiar face was key to move

QPR winger Chris Willock has revealed that former R’s star Adel Taarabt played a key role in his move to the west London club this summer.

The 22-year-old joined from Benfica in a deal worth a reported £750,000 and has signed a three-year deal with the club.

Willock came through the Arsenal academy before leaving to join the Portuguese club in 2017.

In an interview on the club website, the winger revealed that Taarabt played a key role in him returning to English football with QPR.

He said: “I told Adel straight away. Adel is a really good friend and has been like a big brother to me. He has helped me a lot in my short career.

“He had good things to say about the club and reminded me QPR is a family club.

“Adel is a really big reason why I was so adamant about coming here.”

Taarabt was one of Willock’s teammates at Benfica but remains a popular figure among many of Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium faithful after some fruitful years with QPR.

The 2010/11 campaign was a particular highlight as he helped take them to the Premier League by scoring 19 goals and providing 21 assists.

Willock will likely be hoping he can replicate the sort of success that Taarabt had at the club and should be able to get up to pace relatively quickly, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield.

The Verdict

QPR fans will likely love to hear that one of their former stars played a key role in Willock’s move to the club.

Taarabt was completely unplayable at times during his spell with the west London club and R’s supporters will likely be hoping that their new summer signing can provide them with a similar level of excitement.

If he can, you feel they will look back on the 22-year-old’s arrival as a fantastic bit of business.