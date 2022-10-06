QPR suffer significant player blow following Sheffield United victory

Chris Willock is set to miss an extended period of action for QPR following a hamstring injury.

The forward has had a difficult time with spells on the sidelines having previously needed surgery for a hamstring tear earlier this year.

His absence marked a poor end to last season as the team fell out of play-off contention without him.

According to London Football News, the 24-year old is awaiting the results of a scan to get an indication of the extent of his injury.

The Englishman limped off midweek during Rangers’ 1-0 win away at Bramall Lane to league leaders Sheffield United.

It was his 51st minute strike that separated the two sides, highlighting his importance to manager Michael Beale.

That was his sixth goal in nine Championship appearances, with the victory moving the London club to 4th in the table while also extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Seny Dieng is another injury concern for the club, with the goalkeeper suffering from another thigh problem.

Up next for QPR is the visit of 3rd place Reading on Friday evening.

The Verdict

This is a big blow for QPR, with Willock proving how important he is to this side time and again.

The win over United midweek was a massive three points, suggesting that this club does have the potential for a promotion push by beating an impressive Sheffield United.

If Dieng also has to miss a run of games then that would just worsen the blow again, as the shot-stopper has performed well again this season.

The hope for Beale will be that neither player misses much action, but Willock will almost certainly miss Friday night’s clash at Loftus Road.