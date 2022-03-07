QPR suffer significant injury blow

Queens Park Rangers will be without first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng for at least the next four weeks due to a quad injury, the club have confirmed.

The Senegal international stopper has been one of the key players for the Hoops since his debut for the club back in September 2020 and has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Having missed the majority of the R’s games in January due to being at the African Cup of Nations, in which he played twice for his country, Dieng returned to the fold last month but initially found himself on the bench, with recent recruit David Marshall favoured.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-QPR players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 1) Adel Taarabt Yes No

Dieng eventually returned to the starting line-up though but his run of games lasted just three matches thanks to an injury sustained during the first half of last weekends 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

QPR’s head of medical Imtiaz Ahmad has revealed that Dieng will need to undergo four weeks of rehabilitation before a return date is set, which suggests that he could even miss some matches following the late March international break.

The Verdict

Along with the other injury worries the R’s have with Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes, Dieng’s absence is going to be felt very hard for the next few games.

David Marshall hasn’t exactly set the world alight since arriving in January and the return of Dieng last month was much-needed.

But now he’s set to be out of action, R’s supporters are now worried that Marshall may not be equipped enough anymore to perform well enough to keep the club in the play-off places.

For the fans, Dieng cannot return soon enough but they could be waiting longer than the initial four-week time-frame.