Queens Park Rangers face an anxious wait over the fitness of their talisman, Ilias Chair, after the Moroccan playmaker was forced off with a hamstring injury in their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough.

With a crucial clash against automatic promotion-chasing Leeds United on the horizon, the Hoops will likely struggle without their influential attacker.

Football League World spoke exclusively with pundit and former striker Don Goodman on Chair’s absence and it’s impact on the rest of QPR’s season.

Don Goodman: QPR will “miss their talisman” in Ilias Chair

“I think Queens Park Rangers are always going to miss their talisman, and that’s what Ilias Chair has been since he’s been at the football club,” Goodman told FLW.

“They missed him at the start of the season - he didn’t make an appearance until 1st October - had a back injury, then a little knee injury. QPR are a much better team when he's in the side, there’s no doubt about his talent and his ability, but a hamstring injury isn’t looking good.”

Ilias Chair at QPR this season Appearances 25 Games missed 17 Goals 2 Assists 6 Chances created 40

Goodman believes that while Chair's absence is a blow, it is unlikely to drastically affect the club’s fate this season.

“I suppose the only saving grace is that it very much feels like they’re too far behind to make a play-off charge now, and they’re pretty comfortable in terms of not being in relegation danger.

"So if there is a positive to be taken, at least at this time of the season.

“I guess although they’ll miss him, it’s not going to change their season outcome.”

Ilias Chair injury comes at time of crisis for QPR

Chair’s season has been plagued by injuries, having already missed 17 matches.

The 27-year-old winger, who has been a key figure for the club since his debut in 2017, only recently returned to full form, scoring his first two goals of the campaign in QPR’s emphatic 4-0 win over Derby County.

His absence will be another headache for manager Martí Cifuentes, who is already dealing with injuries to key players including Sam Field, Jonathan Varane, Zan Celar, Rayan Kolli, and Jake Clarke-Salter.

Related "I'm very concerned" - Marti Cifuentes confirms big QPR player blow QPR suffered a major injury concern during their 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night

Despite their current struggles - having lost four consecutive matches and five of their past six - QPR appear to be in a relatively safe position in the Championship table.

However, in the short term, QPR will be concerned about how they can cope without Chair’s creativity against Leeds, who are pushing for automatic promotion.

The West London club announced today that Chair has sustained a hamstring injury but that they would have to wait for a follow up scan to find out the full extent of the issue.

QPR now face the challenge of stopping Leeds at Loftus Road this weekend, hoping to end their losing streak despite being severely weakened by injuries.

With Chair potentially sidelined for a significant period, Cifuentes will need to find new solutions to keep the Hoops competitive in the final stretch of the season.