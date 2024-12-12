Martí Cifuentes has offered a concerning QPR injury update following the team’s 2-0 win over Oxford United on Wednesday night.

A second half brace from Sam Field secured an important three points for the west Londoners as they look to climb up the Championship table.

However, the Hoops took injury issues into the game, with Kenneth Paal and Zan Celar both being taken out of the team that beat Norwich City at the weekend.

Now, Nicolas Madsen has emerged as a potential problem for QPR too, with the midfielder being forced off in the late stages after coming off worse for wear in a challenge.

Cifuentes has provided an update on Danish midfielder Madsen, raising concerns over his entire leg after suffering a big impact for the second game in a row.

However, he is hopeful that it is not a long-term injury, and that he could yet still be available for this weekend’s action.

Related Leeds United: Hurdle QPR and others need to overcome in Joe Gelhardt pursuit revealed It looks as though Marti Cifuentes' side may find it difficult to recruit Gelhardt during the January transfer window.

"For the second game in a row, he gets a big impact around his ankle, shin, calf all this area,” Cifuentes said post-Oxford win, via London World.

“He was very painful so immediately when he went out he told me that he would try but that he was not feeling very confident.

“Hopefully, it will just be a knock and he will be ready for Saturday."

QPR's recent Championship form is cause for optimism

QPR have shot up the Championship table in recent weeks, so will be hoping to avoid any major injury issues that could halt their momentum.

The victory over Oxford was their third in their last four fixtures, also earning victories over Norwich and Cardiff City.

QPR's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Oxford United (H) 2-0 win Norwich City (H) 3-0 win Watford (A) 0-0 draw Cardiff City (A) 2-0 win Stoke City (H) 1-1 draw

This has seen Cifuentes’ team move out of the relegation zone and up to 19th in the second division standings.

Up next for QPR is a trip to face Bristol City on 14 December in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Injury issues are the last thing QPR need following unbeaten streak

QPR have done extremely well in the last few weeks to finally start going again after a disappointing start to the campaign.

But injuries would be a quick way to halt that positive upturn in form if they are serious enough, so supporters will be hoping Madsen isn’t out for long, if at all.

He’s been a regular presence in the team so far this season, as has Paal and Celar, so losing them during this busy period will put a strain on the rest of the squad as it limits Cifuentes’ ability to rotate through the festive schedule.

If Madsen is added to the list of players currently occupying the treatment room, then it becomes a concern that Cifuentes has to deal with at the busiest time of the year - that is not something that the Spaniard wants or needs.