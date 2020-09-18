QPR submit offer to sign key Charlton man

Queens Park Rangers have submitted a fresh bid to Charlton Athletic for striker Macauley Bonne, as per Talksport.

Charlton are back in League One this season and will be looking at Bonne to be a chief source of goals this season, with him off of the mark in all competitions having scored in their EFL Cup first-round match against Swindon Town.

QPR, meanwhile, have already signed Lyndon Dykes for this season as they look to replace the goals that Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells brought last term and it seems as though they are looking to add in the final third further still.

A new bid has been submitted for Bonne, then, whilst the report from Talksport also reveals that Barnsley and another unnamed Championship side are interested in signing the striker.

The Verdict

You would have thought Charlton will look to keep hold of Bonne for as long as possible as he is going to be key for them this season if he does stay put but, after what happened yesterday with the injunction, you never know whether the Addicks are going to be able to hang on to their key stars.

QPR are interested, then, and have time to try and get this one done.