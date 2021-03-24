QPR striker Charlie Austin calls out Eric Dier following England squad inclusion

Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin has questioned some of Gareth Southgate’s selections for England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers – and suggested that Eric Dier is only in the England squad due to him ‘playing for Tottenham.

Dier has played 21 times in the league for Tottenham this season but has been parked on the bench for the last five games due to a loss of form.

Regardless of that, his name still popped up in the England squad for their latest set of World Cup qualifiers.

With Gareth Southgate preferring to use three centre-backs in his system, Dier is one of five who were called up, with the likes of Michael Keane missing out on a place.

Now a regular pundit on the radio for talkSPORT, Austin revealed his beliefs that football snobbery still exists and was the reason why he only ever received one call-up to the senior squad when playing for Queens Park Rangers.

QPR quiz: 19 facts you may not know about The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – But are they true?

1 of 19 It opened before 1900 True False

He also questioned why Patrick Bamford hasn’t been given his maiden squad selection after scoring 14 goals in 29 Premier League outings, with his place going to the debuting Ollie Watkins instead.

And Austin has instigated a bit of debate with his comments on Dier, who many would believe hasn’t done enough to earn his most recent call-up.

The Verdict

When you look at the current situation with England centre-backs, you can understand why Austin has made the Dier comments.

He’s not been in good form for a while now and despite being a favoured player of Jose Mourinho, even he has saw fit to drop Dier recently.

Michael Keane would have surely made more sense to call up with him being in better form, and there’s even the likes of Ben Godfrey who have been playing really well this season.

As for the club snobbery comments by Austin, they may have existed years ago but the likes of Burnley, West Brom and Southampton see players in the England squad right now, so that point could be debated.