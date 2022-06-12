QPR, Stoke City and Luton Town enter race for seven-cap international’s signature

Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Luton Town are all interested in signing Will Vaulks this summer, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that Huddersfield Town are also weighing up a potential swoop for the midfielder who was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Vaulks is set to leave Cardiff City at the end of June when his contract expires after the club opted against offering him fresh terms.

Although it is believed that Vaulks is open to the possibility of making a move to Wednesday, he has yet to make a final decision regarding his future.

QPR will be looking to push forward as a club under the guidance of their new head coach Michael Beale later this year whilst Michael O’Neill will also be keen to lead Stoke City to new heights.

Meanwhile, Luton and Huddersfield will both be determined to reach the play-offs again after missing out on promotion in this particular competition.

As for Cardiff, they will be looking to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship later this year in the absence of Vaulks and the seven other senior players that they released last week.

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

The Verdict

When you consider that Vaulks does possess a great deal of experience at Championship level, it is hardly a surprise that he is seemingly attracting a great deal of interest from teams in this division ahead of his Cardiff exit.

During his career to date, the midfielder has managed to provide a respectable total of 31 direct goal contributions in 188 Championship appearances.

Capped on seven occasions by Wales at international level, Vaulks will be keen to join a club who will be able to offer him the chance of featuring week-in, week-out later this year as this will bolster his chances of being included in the squad for the World Cup.

Therefore, in order to have the best chance of sealing a deal for the 28-year-old, one of the aforementioned teams will need to offer some assurances to the midfielder regarding game-time.