Football League World exclusively revealed that Sheffield United are eyeing a move for QPR's Jimmy Dunne, who is out of contract in the summer.

The centre-back has been in superb form for the Hoops this season and has contributed significantly at both ends of the pitch for Marti Cifuentes' side.

Dunne's Bramall Lane links will come as no surprise to Sunderland supporters, who got a glimpse of the defender's potential while they were in League One.

Dunne's spell at Sunderland was short but sweet

It only feels like yesterday that a 21-year-old Dunne signed for Sunderland. The centre-back joined the Wearsiders on a six-month loan deal from Burnley in January 2019 and helped the club achieve a play-off finish under manager Jack Ross.

The Irishman was a commanding presence in the hub of the Black Cats' back four and looked a cut above his regular defensive partner Tom Flanagan.

With Dunne in the starting eleven, the Wearsiders looked impenetrable at times and the club were unbeaten in every single one of the centre-back's 12 appearances.

Crucially, the defender missed some of Sunderland's League One run-in with injury, with the Black Cats losing three of the eight games he was not involved in.

Although Dunne only spent half a season at the Stadium of Light, it was clear to see that he would go on to have a solid career. With the 27-year-old thriving at Loftus Road, he could be set to move on to bigger things.

Dunne would complete Sheffield United puzzle

If Sheffield United can complete a deal for Dunne during the current window, then it would take a brave person to bet against them securing promotion to the top flight.

The Blades currently occupy second position and are behind Leeds United by only a point. Significantly, Chris Wilder's side had two points deducted before the season, meaning they would have been top of the pile.

Sheffield United have been defensively solid this campaign and are behind only Burnley in terms of goals conceded, having let in 18 goals up to this point.

Wilder's men suffered a major blow to their promotion aspirations as Harry Souttar's loan was cut short following a rupture to his achilles tendon.

The Blades still possess some quality options at centre-back, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson reliable options at the heart of their defence.

However, against fellow promotion contenders Sunderland, the South Yorkshire outfit looked vulnerable and are sure to be tested as the season progresses.

Dunne has played an integral part in QPR's recent rise up the Championship table and would be the ideal replacement for the injured Souttar. His size and stature fits the bill at Bramall Lane in what is already a physical side.

Jimmy Dunne's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 28 Goals 4 Assists 1 Clean sheets 7 Tackles per game 2 Clearances per game 5.8

Dunne is on his way to becoming one of the Championship's players of the season, with his instrumental performances catapulting the Hoops up the table.

Although it was at League One level, his standard of performances will be unsurprising to those who can recall his time at the Stadium of Light.

His potential move to Bramall Lane is certainly one to watch, in what would be considered as one of the coups of the January window.