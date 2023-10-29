Highlights Queens Park Rangers are in danger of being relegated unless they start getting better results, and their recent form suggests they will struggle this season.

Queens Park Rangers have started the campaign poorly and are in real danger of being relegated unless they start picking up results.

The R's had the summer transfer window to try and turn things around at Loftus Road, but their recent form suggests they will be struggling again during the 2023/24 campaign.

And they haven't even made an excellent start to this term like they did last season, so they can't afford to consistently record poor results if they want to retain their Championship status beyond the end of this campaign.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have been magnificent.

Perhaps this is to be expected considering the strength of their squad, but they lost key players during the summer transfer window and have had to adapt to a new style of play, with Enzo Maresca coming in.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

They are now on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having won all but one of their league games so far this season, at the time of writing.

Leicester City's interest in Ilias Chair

The Foxes were linked with Chair back in May, with the club reportedly targeting him as a potential replacement for James Maddison.

Even at that point, it seemed certain that England international Maddison would be moving on following the club's relegation to the second tier.

And he did indeed seal a top-tier switch, with the attacking midfielder making the move to Tottenham Hotspur in a £40m deal.

That could have allowed Chair to secure a switch to the King Power Stadium - and it was reported by Darren Witcoop in mid-August that Maresca's side had retained an interest in the Morocco international.

Unfortunately for them, QPR were keen to keep hold of him and a move never materialised for the 25-year-old in the end.

In hindsight, Chair will probably be gutted that this switch didn't happen, with his current team in a relegation battle.

Why is a move to Leicester City for Ilias Chair now unlikely?

There are a few reasons why this potential transfer is unlikely in January.

Firstly, he probably wouldn't win a huge amount of game time under Maresca, either as a potential advanced midfielder or a winger.

When all are fit, they have the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Cesare Casadei, Hamza Choudhury and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at their disposal.

Both Casadei and Dewsbury-Hall can be major contributors in the final third, with the latter demonstrating that on the opening day of the campaign against Coventry City.

And out wide, Stephy Mavididi, Abdul Fatawu, Kasey McAteer and others will be competing for starting spots.

Based on his potential, Mavididi has to start regularly and McAteer is gifted enough to be firmly involved in Maresca's plans, so it would be difficult to see Leicester forking out a huge amount for Chair when they have some top-quality options at their disposal already.

With the Moroccan's deal in the English capital not expiring until 2026 if the R's trigger the one-year option in his contract, the West Londoners can demand a huge amount for him, and it's an amount Leicester may not be willing to pay.

Chair hasn't exactly done enough this season to justify a switch to the Foxes either and hasn't reached his usual levels.

Unless his form improves drastically, that alone will prevent him from sealing a switch to the King Power Stadium anytime soon.