QPR star should take same contract stance as Sheffield United man on a couple of conditions: Opinion

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is happy to see out the remainder of his contract before weighing up his options in the summer of 2024, according to The Sun.

Considering the form he’s been in recently, he would probably be well served trying to get back to his best before he looks into a potential exit from Bramall Lane, with the Norwegian having one season and a couple of months on top of that to turn things around and show he can perform at the top level on a regular basis.

His contract stance may help him to shine – because he would be putting a lot of pressure on himself if he tried to seal a switch this summer and had to get back into top form quickly to put himself in the shop window for then.

But with his contract running out next year, he will have the opportunity to prove his worth once again next term, either in the Premier League or back in the Championship once more.

He’s in a similar situation to Queens Park Rangers shot-stopper Seny Dieng who has also been linked with top-tier clubs this season – but has been the subject of criticism on social media from some supporters recently.

That’s perhaps natural considering his team aren’t in the best shape right now – and it won’t help his chances of making the step up to the top tier with or without his current team.

Promotion is off the cards this season, obviously, but QPR’s current situation is unlikely to help the goalkeeper to seal a move elsewhere considering he hasn’t managed to stand out in a poor side at this stage.

Whether he deserves a move up to the top flight can be argued – but there did seem to be interest in him with Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur all linked with a move for him during the January transfer window.

Everton were also thought to be keen on him back in November – but that interest may have evaporated for now.

He still has over a season left to impress though before his contract comes to an end – and in an ideal world for him – he would run down his contract until it expires before weighing up his options.

This is because it will give him the power to control his own destiny, with the player likely to have quite a few offers on the table if he is available on a free transfer next year.

The Senegal international will probably want to follow in the footsteps of international Edouard Mendy and play in the English top tier, something that could help to maximise his game time for the African nation, but he will also want to be playing as regularly as possible.

If he has several contract offers on the table during the summer of 2024, he can pick the one that could offer him both top-tier football and regular playing minutes.

The 28-year-old may not get any offers from the top flight but one thing is for certain: he shouldn’t be looking to sign a new contract at Loftus Road yet.

They aren’t safe from relegation yet and if they don’t escape the drop, he should definitely be looking to leave.

But QPR are a club that has a lot of potential and could easily be competing at the top end of the second tier next term, so if they do survive, he should see how they fare next season and then make a big decision on his future.

If the right offer comes along for both QPR and the keeper before 2024, he should make the move, but staying in West London until he becomes a free agent may not be the worst idea if no suitable approach comes along.