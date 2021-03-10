QPR star shares two-word verdict following crucial victory over Wycombe Wanderers

Queens Park Rangers are certainly emerging as dark horses in the Championship.

After a disappointing first half of the season it appeared that the Hoops were more likely to be looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle than casting their eye at the upper end of the table.

However results have really improved of late.

The latest victory for Mark Warburton’s side was a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

That result is just the latest in a line of positive displays since the turn of the year that has seen the West London club shoot up the table and into the top half of the table.

A place in the top six seems unlikely for QPR but that won’t stop the players from being delighted at their upturn in form.

Stefan Johansen has been a vital part in their positive run and took to social media after the victory over the Chairboys with a simple message of joy.

Taking to Instagram he posted: “Important win!”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Stefan Johansen is right with his comment.

The victory over Wycombe Wanderers is massive in moving the club up the table and ultimately moving a step closer to securing their Championship status for another season.

Mark Warburton’s side can probably aim a tad higher now and the focus will be on consolidating this spot in the top half.