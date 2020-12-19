QPR star may be wise to avoid rushing transfer move as Celtic, Rangers lurk: Comment

Bright Osayi-Samuel is a man seemingly in demand ahead of the January window in under a fortnight from now but there’s a good case to suggest he’d be wise staying put for the time being.

Celtic, according to the Daily Mail, via the Daily Record, have placed the QPR winger top of their wishlist for the January sales whilst Glasgow rivals, Rangers as per the Glasgow Evening Times, are also keen.

Indeed, with his contract up in the summer, both can arrange a pre-contract agreement with him in the next window, though the R’s are still trying to tie him to a new deal.

And, that said, he might well be better off agreeing to stay in W12 for now.

Of course, the pull of the Glasgow giants doesn’t need too much introduction and, given he was on the brink of a move to Club Brugge earlier in the summer, it is clear that he and his representatives are well aware they can get a move away from the Hoops – but that is not to say he should.

With Ebere Eze moving on, the natural leap was that Osayi-Samuel would be the next big star the Hoops pin their hopes on but, as yet, he’s not quite at that consistent level Eze was at.

Of course, the winger has had fine performances this season but also quiet nights – largely reflective in the R’s’ struggles in front of goal.

Two goals from 17 Championship appearances paints its own picture and he’d be expected to produce far more should he end up in Glasgow.

Clearly, there’s a very talented player there but the advice he should be getting – and it’s debatable as to whether he is – is not to jump too early.

Eze himself is showing what that extra year being the main man at QPR can do – he’s now impressing at Crystal Palace – whilst Jarrod Bowen showed similar at Hull, getting to the point where he was obviously Premier League class.

Osayi-Samuel, in time, could become such a player but at the moment, he is short of that, and though the R’s’ form might not be great right now, there shouldn’t be too much panic about him missing the boat for a big move.

Surely, his time will come, but that time shouldn’t be just yet.