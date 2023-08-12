Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field has claimed that Gareth Ainsworth is making a difference at Loftus Road despite their poor form under the latter, speaking to the South London Press.

The R's have been woeful since the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure, struggling just before the current Rangers manager left for Ibrox and have failed to fully recover since then.

They won just one of their 12 games under Beale's successor Neil Critchley before he was sacked, with Ainsworth then leaving Wycombe Wanderers in February to join the West London side.

He was only able to secure three league wins between the time he joined and the end of the 2022/23 campaign, winning at home against Watford before securing two away victories at Burnley and Stoke City during the latter stages of the season.

Those wins at Turf Moor and the bet365 Stadium proved to be crucial in keeping the R's afloat - because it looked as though they were going to go head-to-head with Reading to avoid finishing in 22nd place.

Unfortunately for them, they got off to the worst possible start to this term last weekend, finding themselves behind at Watford within a minute and were 4-0 down at Vicarage Road at the interval.

Thankfully for the R's, they didn't concede after the break but they weren't able to grab a consolation either.

What claim did Sam Field make about Gareth Ainsworth at QPR?

With last weekend's result in mind, things may need to change quickly if Ainsworth is to survive at Loftus Road for much longer and the 50-year-old will know that better than anyone.

But Field believes his boss is making a difference in the English capital, telling the South London Press: "He’s (Ainsworth) been putting his stamp on us over pre-season. We have been taking it on board.

"I know it doesn’t come across with the result on Saturday, but hopefully, with more time and work, we can start to show what he wants for us as a team, club and culture.

"I’m really happy he’s here and I can tell he’s making a difference."

Does Gareth Ainsworth deserve patience at QPR?

Considering QPR have been poor for a long time now, Ainsworth does deserve a bit of time to put his stamp on the squad.

However, results will need to improve sooner rather than later because if they continue losing games, there will be a huge amount of pressure on the board to act.

If he can get to the end of the window with the club outside of the relegation zone, that will probably be sufficient because you can't underestimate how much work it will take for the club to halt their decline.

Ainsworth has proved his worth at Wycombe before and was a successful long-serving manager there - one reason why he should be trusted for a decent amount of time at Loftus Road.

But the challenge at QPR is a completely different one and this is why he may continue to struggle.

He has the personality and man management skills to be a success in the English capital - but it remains to be seen whether he can turn things around.