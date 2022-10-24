QPR star eyed up by Aston Villa ahead of January transfer window

Aston Villa are plotting a move to sign Queens Park Rangers attacker Ilias Chair, it has emerged.

As per Football Insider, Villa have regularly sent scouts to Loftus Road this season to check in on the 24-year-old’s progress as they line up a move ahead of the winter transfer window.

Given Chair’s performances in the Championship so far this season, one would suggest that those scouts will have been impressed with what they have seen from the attacking midfielder.

So far in 2022/23, Chair has three goals to his name, as well as six assists, in 16 league outings.

Last season, the Moroccan international scored nine and assisted eight in all competitions, too, and in 2020/21, the season prior to that, he scored eight and assisted five, again in all competitions.

That demonstrates that Chair’s form is no fluke and at the start of the season, he was flying under the guidance of new R’s boss Michael Beale.

If Aston Villa are to make a move, QPR are in a strong position to demand a significant fee for Chair given his current contract situation.

The 24-year-old’s current Loftus Road deal does not expire until 2025, and even then, the R’s have the option to extend it for a further year.

The Verdict

Ilias Chair’s fine performances for QPR were never going to go unnoticed for too long and here we have a Premier League side being linked with a move for him.

Having performed consistently in the Championship over the last few seasons, too, you certainly would not begrudge the 24-year-old the chance to test himself at a higher level, either.

Having said that, QPR are in a fantastic position to command a really significant transfer fee given he is tied down at Loftus Road for the long term.

Indeed, because of that, we could see Chair remain at Loftus Road despite Premier League interest, because, quite frankly, unless QPR’s valuation for the player is met, they are under absolutely no pressure to sell.