Highlights Jack Clarke, who has attracted interest from other clubs, could depart Sunderland in January.

QPR's Chris Willock could be a good replacement.

Willock could be an especially good signing if Michael Beale is appointed at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are in advanced talks to appoint Michael Beale as their next manager, according to a report from The Athletic.

The same report has revealed that Beale was expected to be in the stands for their game against Bristol City, which suggests that he's now very close to being appointed at the Stadium of Light.

It's fair to say that some fans are underwhelmed with this appointment, with many supporters believing he isn't an upgrade on former boss Tony Mowbray, who was a popular figure on Wearside.

But supporters will have no choice but to get behind Beale if he's appointed - and it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom if he does come in.

He was successful with Queens Park Rangers for a decent chunk of his short spell there and is clearly a talented young coach, so there shouldn't be too much pessimism despite his underwhelming spell north of the border with Rangers FC.

However, there's one tough challenge he could face early on in his tenure.

Interest in Jack Clarke

Plenty of teams have been linked with Clarke in recent months and that isn't a shock considering he has registered 10 goals in 21 league appearances this term.

That is an exceptional record and he has already beaten last season's league goal tally, reinforcing just how impressive he has been.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man will probably be keen to add to his assists tally in the coming weeks and months, but he is doing more than enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer window.

Not only has he performed well this season - but he was also exceptional last term and it's no surprise that he has attracted interest from the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace this term.

His contract may not expire until 2026, but it only feels like a matter of time before he departs the Stadium of Light, with speculation about his future dominating a decent chunk of his time on Wearside.

The Black Cats haven't been afraid to take tough decisions on players in recent months, with Ross Stewart leaving during the summer along with Danny Batth who performed exceptionally well last term, so they won't shy away from selling Clarke if the deal suits them.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

QPR's Chris Willock could be the ideal Jack Clarke replacement at Sunderland

Willock scored six league goals last term and all six came during Beale’s tenure at Loftus Road, which is remarkable considering the latter departed for Ibrox in the November.

That just reinforces how much the ex-Arsenal man thrived under the prospective Black Cats boss - and with the player’s contract expiring next summer - he could be an affordable option for the Wearside outfit.

Proven at this level and able to thrive in an attacking team, Willock would be an excellent addition and someone who could be a good replacement for Clarke if he leaves.

Related Sunderland: Graeme Souness fires Michael Beale warning Graeme Souness has warned Michael Beale about taking charge at Sunderland following Rangers stint

Clarke’s sale would raise enough funds to bring the QPR man in as well as others.

At 25, the R’s star will only get better too and you feel he could be open to a switch to the Stadium of Light, especially with QPR not out of a relegation battle just yet despite some promising performances and results under Marti Cifuentes.

Beale has already squeezed the best out of Willock before and you would back him to do it again at the SoL, so he could be a worthwhile addition for the Black Cats next month.