QPR star beginning to show Warburton has ready-made replacement for West Ham-linked ace: Opinion

According to the Sun on Sunday, QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is of interest to West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dieng has had a fine campaign so far for Rangers and, arguably, has been the Hoops’ best player with him emerging as the club’s number one this year and very much looking like one of the best stoppers in the league.

Indeed, he’s left Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly having to be content with sub roles and loans away from the club, but in saying that, Lumley has shown some positive signs in recent weeks.

After the latest international break he got a chance as Dieng recovered from travelling, keeping a clean sheet and dealing with what Coventry City threw at time – though in truth they offered very little on the day.

A confidence booster nonetheless, though, and since we have seen him put in another good performance away at Middlesbrough as he came on with Dieng receiving his marching orders, helping QPR to a 2-1 win.

Lumley will, of course, now get the chance to again show what he can do against Swansea City with Dieng suspended for a game and, of course, will be eager to build on recent performances.

Certainly, Dieng is still the number one at the club but crucially Lumley appears to have knuckled down and really improved on things this season.

Indeed, if West Ham do end up taking the QPR number one away, perhaps they’ve already got a ready-made replacement to step in.