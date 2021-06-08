QPR stance on forward outlined amid Ipswich Town interest as talks continue over Tractor Boys midfielder

QPR are not prepared to offer forward Macauley Bonne to Ipswich Town as part of their efforts to secure a move for Andre Dozzell this summer, according to West London Sport.

It is believed by West London Sport that talks are continuing with Ipswich over the possibility of the Rs signing Dozzell from them this summer.

Mark Warburton’s side have been linked with a potential swoop for the 22-year-old over the last few weeks and it seems they are still attempting to reach an agreement with the Tractor Boys.

It has been thought that Bonne could potentially be used as QPR as a makeweight for Dozzell, with Ipswich reportedly keen on bringing in the forward this summer as they aim to improve their attacking options.

That comes with Bonne having only been able to make eight starts for the Rs in the Championship last term, with him having to settle for a place on the bench for most of the campaign due to the form of Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin. He did though manage to score three goals in his 34 appearances.

According to West London Sport, the Rs are not going to entertain any efforts from Ipswich to sign Bonne as part of the Dozzell deal. That is because it is believed that Mark Warburton is planning to continue to develop the 25-year-old and keep him as part of their squad.

The verdict

This seems like a somewhat surprising decision considering that Bonne is down the pecking order at QPR at the moment and Warburton is clearly keen on adding Dozzell to the squad. It had seemed that the 25-year-old would be surplus to requirements having not been able to force his way into the side last term in the Championship.

However, QPR clearly feel that Bonne is someone worth persisting with and he might well be an ideal option to bring off the bench next season for Austin if he begins to tire in matches. The 25-year-old is a goalscorer and can be a reliable option as he showed during his time at Charlton Athletic. It will be interesting to see how big of a role he is afforded next term.

For Ipswich, this is a major blow because Bonne looked an ideal option for them to sign this summer to enhance their attacking options. The forward is a reliable scorer at League One level and he would have fit the bill really well for Paul Cook’s side. They will now have to move on to other targets.