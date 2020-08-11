QPR stance in attempt to sign promotion winner could see them fall short

Queens Park Rangers are willing to pay £500,000 for defender Charlie Goode but Northampton Town are looking for a higher fee, according to West London Sport.

The Hoops are in need of a new defender for the middle of their backline with Grant Hall leaving the club on a free earlier this summer and it likely that Mark Warburton isn’t going to change his view on Toni Leistner being no part of his plans.

Goode, then, could be one they look at with him winning promotion from League Two via the play-offs with the Cobblers, though the fee they’re willing to go to could leave them empty-handed.

According to the report, Keith Curle’s men want more than the £500,000 that the R’s are willing to pay and, indeed, other clubs are keen on the defender which could mean they are willing to fork out.

The Verdict

QPR are having to box clever this summer transfer window and will not be held to ransom for players which is obviously good.

You’d think, though, that perhaps they could stretch to a little more for Goode as it’s probably likely they’re not miles away from being able to get him.

Let’s see how this one develops.