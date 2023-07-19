Queens Park Rangers have received transfer enquiries for Sinclair Armstrong this summer, according to West London Sport.

The 20-year-old started his career in Ireland and played for Shamrock Rovers before departing for Queens Park Rangers during the latter stages of 2020.

He then went out on loan two times during the 2021/22 season, linking up with Torquay United and Aldershot Town in a bid to impress officials at Loftus Road.

He seemingly did enough in pre-season last year to force his way into Michael Beale's plans - and he has remained part of the first team ever since then.

Making 22 league appearances last term, the Irishman will be hoping to improve on that tally once again next season and may have the chance to do so if he can impress Ainsworth.

What is Gareth Ainsworth's stance on the Sinclair Armstrong interest?

West London Sport believes manager Ainsworth is keen to resist interest from elsewhere and retain the 20-year-old for now.

Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City were both reportedly interested in a move for him in January and although it's unclear whether the duo have sustained or revived their interest in the forward, there definitely seems to be teams monitoring his situation in the English capital.

It doesn't seem as though they will be successful in their quest to sign the Irishman though.

Has Sinclair Armstrong's contract situation played a part in QPR's stance?

Armstrong's contract may expire next summer - but the R's have the opportunity to extend his deal for a further year and that's why it's unlikely that his contract situation has played a part in Ainsworth's stance.

If the 20-year-old didn't have an option in his contract, that would have meant two things. Firstly, they wouldn't be able to generate too much if he went permanently and secondly, QPR may have tried to force Armstrong to sign a new deal before he went out on a potential loan.

Is Gareth Ainsworth taking the right transfer stance on Sinclair Armstrong?

Ainsworth may have Paul Smyth at his disposal now, but QPR need as much attacking firepower as they can get and quite frankly, they don't have enough yet even with the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock at their disposal as well.

The Irishman may not have been a prolific scorer last season - but having an extra forward option will be useful because the R's can't be too reliant on Lyndon Dykes.

If Armstrong does get pushed down by future signings in the pecking order, the Championship side should be open to sending the 20-year-old out on loan because he could benefit from securing a decent amount of first-team football.

He may win regular starts out on loan if he takes one or two steps down the English football pyramid - and the player should be willing to take a step or two down for the sake of his career.

For now, QPR are taking the right stance but they need to be open to changing their stance if circumstances change.

At 20, he needs to be winning as much first-team football as possible and the R's may benefit from sending him out on a temporary spell if they don't leave themselves short of options by doing that.