Highlights Appointing Neil Warnock as the manager would have been a good decision by QPR due to his ability to boost morale and secure vital points in a relegation battle.

Warnock has proven himself as a great firefighter, turning around Huddersfield Town's fortunes last season and achieving unexpected wins against strong opponents.

The QPR snub may actually be a blessing in disguise for Warnock, as he avoids the potential risk of relegating Huddersfield and can take a job later in the season with more energy and time to recover from his previous tenure.

An article from The Telegraph last week reported that Queens Park Rangers were expected to make Neil Warnock their new manager following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth.

This was a move that would have made sense for a number of reasons.

In the end though, Marti Cifuentes came in as Ainsworth's replacement, which is a gamble considering he isn't a well-known name.

However, many managers have come from abroad and been a success in the EFL though, so he can't be written off.

In saying that, many people believe Warnock would have been the ideal candidate to come in.

Why would have appointing Neil Warnock been a good decision by QPR?

In a relegation battle, bringing in a figure like Warnock to boost morale and get points on the board is a no-brainer.

Warnock is a great firefighter, as he showed at Huddersfield Town last season and at Rotherham United previously.

Results weren't brilliant during the early stages of his reasonably short tenure at the John Smith's Stadium, but he managed to get the Terriers back on track and pulled off some shock results.

No one would have expected consecutive wins against Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford, with the Lions and the Hornets having the home advantage and Boro flying under Michael Carrick at the time.

They also held their nerve during a crunch clash at Cardiff City to secure a 2-1 win - and sealed their survival with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United who are now in the Premier League.

Warnock has also managed the R's before, so it was no real surprise when he was linked with the top job at Loftus Road.

And it was a slight shock when Warnock's former side opted for a left-field appointment with Cifuentes arrival.

This decision may not turn out to be too much of a blow for the 74-year-old though, for a few different reasons.

How could QPR snub be a blessing in disguise for Neil Warnock?

There are three key reasons why this snub could be great news for Warnock.

Firstly, he wouldn't have wanted to play a part in potentially relegating Huddersfield, something he could have done considering the fact QPR are currently in the relegation zone and the Terriers are hovering just above the bottom three.

He could still play a part in relegating Huddersfield later in the season if he takes a job at a struggling Championship side, but he has avoided that possibility for now.

Secondly, he may have run out of steam if he had taken the job now.

When he took over at Huddersfield, he only took the reins back in mid-February earlier this year.

Although he only had a limited amount of time to save the Terriers because of his late-season appointment, he probably had the energy to get positive results out of his former side because he had a considerable period of time out of the game to rest and knew he only needed to guide the club through the following two/three months.

If he had been appointed at QPR following Ainsworth's sacking, he wouldn't have had several months to recover from an emotionally draining tenure at Huddersfield. And he would have spent a decent chunk of the season at Loftus Road.

Getting positive results over a longer period of time would arguably be more difficult for Warnock than a two or three-month stint, even if he needs time to implement his methods.

And finally, if Warnock's stint hadn't worked out and he had taken them down, his reputation at Loftus Road would have been tainted slightly, something he will be keen to avoid after enjoying real success there in the past.

With this QPR snub behind him, he can relax for now and potentially take a job later on in the season.