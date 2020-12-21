QPR snapping up PL target in January would only partially solve problem area: Comment

Queens Park Rangers are among the clubs interested in signing Keinan Davis in the January transfer window on loan from Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

The R’s have been having a tough campaign so far and a lack of goals has seen them miss out on a bundle of points in the Championship.

Adding to their attack in January would appear the smart play, then, but Davis would only likely solve their issues to an extent – simply based on his numbers and playing style.

What QPR really need up front is a Nahki Wells type forward that buzzes around the box, sniffs out chances and finishes them off.

In Davis, the Hoops would be getting a bustling, powerful player up top that can bring others into play – but is that not what Lyndon Dykes is already?

Davis, in the last four years, has scored just two league goals for Aston Villa.

Of course, he is still young and has been behind other good players at times but in 17/18 he played nearly 30 league games and scored just twice, whilst he featured in nearly 20 Premier League matches last season and failed to hit the net once.

For sure, he brings other qualities to a side and may well boost QPR but, the stats would suggest, they’d still need to add that poacher-type striker in January to really help themselves out.