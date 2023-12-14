Highlights QPR's new manager, Marti Cifuentes, has transformed the team with an exciting, attacking style of football.

Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes, and Ilias Chair have been standout performers under Cifuentes.

Sinclair Armstrong could be a secret weapon for QPR off the bench and may earn a starting role with strong performances.

Since Marti Cifuentes took over as QPR manager at the end of October, they've looked unrecognisable, playing a completely different brand of football that is finding them the desired results, and has some of their most exciting talent playing their best stuff.

Before the Spaniard took over, the Hoops looked destined for relegation, following a poor start to the season under Gareth Ainsworth.

With just a few games played under the Cifuentes reign, the Hoops are edging closer and closer to the safety spots that would guarantee another season in the Championship, come the end of the season.

Along with introducing an exciting, attacking brand of football, the QPR manager has managed to bring the best out of a trio of attackers that weren't quite as potent a few months ago.

Dykes, Chair, Willock form important for QPR but watch out for Armstrong

A new dynamic 4-2-3-1 style formation, has seen the Hoops attackers hugely benefit in recent weeks.

Chris Willock, who looked relatively out of favour earlier in the season, has seen his goal tally flourish; three games in a row, with goals against Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City respectively.

Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair have also been incredibly influential components to Cifuentes side, which is making it hard for the manager to rotate the team.

However, what this does mean is that the Spaniard could have a secret weapon in the form of Sinclair Armstrong off the bench, which many believe is the most effective role for him right now.

Coming up to a busy period of the season, Cifuentes will be wanting all of his forwards available and ready to go, whether that's in the starting XI or off the bench.

Sinclair Armstrong looks a very promising player

The Irish international started the season well and looked one of the more promising players in a relatively poor performing QPR side.

A goal and an assist in the second game of the season, a 2-1 win against Cardiff City, had many believing that Armstrong might be the answer to their problems.

But as the team's performances got worse, the goals dried up for Armstrong as well, and he couldn't find the back of the net for the Hoops. Under Cifuentes, the 20-year-old has hardly featured, as he's been nursing an injury, but in the three appearances he's made off the bench, he's looked dangerous in this high-performing QPR side.

Whilst Dykes now looks the man set to start, Armstrong could make a strong claim for his place with some good performances off the bench given early season promise.

QPR might still need to sign a striker

Dykes and Armstrong are very talented players, and do look influential in this QPR side, but given the lack of goals between them, they may still need another striker to give some competition to the forward men.

A number of players could do the job up top for the Hoops, with suggestions from us previously that Cifuentes side should look to sign Barnsley forward Devante Cole, who has been on fire in League One.

Whilst it may not be a necessity to bring in a new forward, it may just add that final touch they need to stay in the Championship come May.