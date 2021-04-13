QPR simply must hope for more as fresh Premier League interest emerges in key man: Opinion

In all honesty, it is no surprise that Seny Dieng is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Since being handed the opportunity to claim the number one spot between the posts at QPR back at the start of this season, the goalkeeper has barely looked back.

With a string of impressive performances, which have been littered with spectacular saves, seeing Dieng play a key role in helping Mark Warburton’s side establish themselves comfortably in mid-table in the Championship, the recently capped Senegal international become one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the second-tier.

Consequentially, you could certainly understand it when reports emerged from The Sun over the weekend, claiming that West Ham are interested in a move for Dieng when the transfer market reopens.

With their current number one, 36-year-old Luasz Fabianski, out of contract at the London Stadium at the end of next season, it does seem as though the Hammers will need to bring in a replacement sooner rather than later, and at ten years the Pole’s junior, Dieng does seem a decent option to fill that role, not least off the back of those outstanding contributions he has made to QPR this campaign.

What did seem more surprising however, was the report’s claim that Dieng could be available to sign from QPR this summer, for a fee of £6million, which given the circumstances, feels like it would be a considerable bargain for any club able to pull it off.

Given Dieng only signed a new contract with QPR at the start of this season, with his current deal securing his future at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season, the Championship club ought to be in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the goalkeeper, and they would surely want more than that for someone who has become such a key figure for the club in the past few months.

Indeed, QPR themselves will know the level of funds the likes of West Ham will have at Premier League level, and therefore should be confident that £6million is a fee the Hammers ought to easily be able to afford, meaning they must surely push for more to keep Dieng at the club, or receive a fair price for him.

It is also worth noting, that West Ham’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and Leeds were linked with moves for Dieng back in the January transfer window, the prospect of interest in the goalkeeper from more than one Premier League club come the summer, could prompt a bidding war that pushes the ‘keeper’s price tag even further.

That is something that would no doubt be appealing to QPR, who, if they are to lose Dieng, will no doubt want him to go for as big a fee as possible, then they can earn some useful funds to reinvest in the club and squad.

Giving his reaction to those links, QPR manager Mark Warburton was, as any manager would in his position, keen to knock back those suggestions, while also suggesting that the club would demand more than the quoted £6million were any interest to come in for Dieng.

Given the circumstances, if any approaches are to be made for the goalkeeper this summer, then QPR certainly seem to hold all the cards to ensure that the fee they receive for Dieng, is the one they want, and not anyone else.