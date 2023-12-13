Highlights Asmir Begovic has been a revelation for QPR since joining in the summer, proving his worth as a replacement for Seny Dieng.

36-year-old Bosnian international Asmir Begovic joined QPR in the summer following Seny Dieng's move to Middlesbrough and has proved a revelation for the Loftus Road side.

Despite being born and bred in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Begovic is a real stalwart of the English club game, having first arrived on these shores as a Portsmouth player back in 2004. Minus brief spells with Azerbaijani side Qarabag and Italian giants AC Milan, Begovic has remained in England for the vast majority of his club career and is still going strong at the age of 36.

Begovic was most recently at Everton, where he was understudy to Jordan Pickford. At the end of the 2022/23 season, the Bosnian international rejected a new deal with the Toffees in a search for first-team opportunities, a very bold move for someone at the twilight of their career, but it's a move that has certainly paid off for QPR.

Asmir Begovic's senior football career Club Years Portsmouth 2004-10 La Louviere (Loan) 2005 Macclesfield Town (Loan) 2006 Bournemouth (Loan) 2007 Yeovil Town (Loan) 2008 Ipswich Town (Loan) 2009 Stoke City 2010-15 Chelsea 2015-17 Bournemouth 2017-21 Qarabag (Loan) 2019-20 AC Milan (Loan) 2020 Everton 2021-23 QPR 2023-

With QPR's previous first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng leaving for Middlesbrough in the summer, Begovic seemed the perfect replacement with his experience at both Premier League and Championship level.

Asmir Begovic's form at QPR

The Bosnian international has started every single league club for the club this season, and has worn the captain's armband in the vast majority of fixtures.

Given the club's poor start to the season, an older head like Begovic is the perfect player to have on board as he can offer advice to younger players and is a calming influence on the pitch.

He impressed in the club's recent 2-0 win over Hull City, keeping a clean sheet and was singled out for praise by manager Marti Cifuentes.

Cifuentes said via Hull Live, “I also want to especially praise the commitment of the guys. It was a difficult game, we knew we were playing a very good team who play good football.

"All the praise goes to the players and the supporters, because the fans helped us a lot with the noise they made. It was a great lift to score at that time (just before half-time) and it came after we had struggled for a bit in that first half. That shows we have quality in the squad, not only with Chris Willock but also with Asmir Begovic. Today he was fantastic with his saves."

Despite not being Cifuentes' signing, Begovic has obviously impressed the Spaniard and is showing why he's played for clubs like Chelsea and AC Milan.

According to Sofascore, Begovic averages 3.2 saves per game, has made 63 saves and has kept five clean sheets.

Asmir Begovic's future

The Bosnian shot-stopper only signed a one-year deal at Loftus Road, perhaps understandable given his age.

However, given his impressive performances, it would be no surprise to see the ex-Everton man given a new deal in the near future.

There's obviously still a desire to play football from Begovic. This was seen with him leaving Everton to join QPR as first-choice goalkeeper. Presuming Begovic wishes to continue his career, QPR would be silly not to act fast and tie him down with a further contract extension in the near future.