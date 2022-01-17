QPR sign player who was previously at Tottenham

QPR have wrapped up a potential signing for the future today, with the club’s official website confirming that they have brought in Rafferty Pedder on a deal until the end of the season.

The youngster has spent the entirety of his youth career with Tottenham and despite featuring fairly regularly for their academy side, he has now been allowed to make the move to the Hoops.

While he is unlikely to feature in their first-team, he will at least play on for the QPR reserve side and will give the coaches at the club a chance to gauge his level and see if it is worth keeping him on at Loftus Road beyond the expiry of his current contract.

Quiz: Did QPR do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Has a QPR player scored six goals this year? Yes No

QPR have already had chance to run the rule over him too, with Pedder having already played with the side on trial. The coaches must have liked what they saw in the youngster, with him now penning a contract at Loftus Road.

The midfielder is still only 19-years-old and despite featuring nine times for Spurs academy team in 2020/21, he featured a lot less this season and was ultimately let go by the Premier League outfit.

Their loss could be QPR’s gain though. There isn’t a lot yet known about Pedder outside of those who have watched Under-23 football but he could be a signing for the future and the Hoops have been quick to snap him up on a free after watching him on a trial basis for the side.

If he can continue to impress, then he could prove to be a shrewd signing.

The Verdict

Rafferty Pedder could be one of those signings that slips under the radar and ends up being quite a shrewd bit of business for QPR.

With the player having featured fairly regularly for the Tottenham reserve side, they must have seen some talent in him. To then release him on a free – and allow the Hoops to snap him up for nothing – could be a decision they end up regretting if he thrives at Loftus Road.

They too must have seen something solid in the player, having now signing him on to more permanent terms after a trial with the side. If he can continue to develop and look bright for the QPR reserve side, then he could eventually even feature in their first-team.

This of course is all hypothetical for now. He could end up being released again at the end of the season but the Hoops clearly like what they have seen of him so far and will now get the chance to look at him in more detail for at least the rest of the current season.