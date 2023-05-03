QPR confirmed their Championship status with a 1-0 win away at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

A terrible run of form had meant the Rs went from play-off hopefuls to looking like a team that was destined for League One.

However, back-to-back wins against Burnley and Stoke and a draw against Norwich City meant the West Londoners moved away from the relegation zone, and results over the weekend confirmed their survival.

What are QPR’s summer transfer plans?

Now that their status as a Championship club has been confirmed, attention will swiftly turn to this summer as the club looks to make drastic improvements to avoid a repeat of this season.

This summer will be Gareth Ainsworth’s first chance to impact transfer policy while having a full summer of pre-season to put his playing style across.

It is expected to be a busy summer for the Hoops as they have numerous players coming to the end of their contracts while there are also players whose loan deals are set to expire and some who may just not have a future under Ainsworth.

There has been uncertainty surrounding how long Ainsworth may stay in the job at QPR, but considering he has guided them to safety after all, he is surely going to be the manager leading them into next season.

The club is close to his heart, so this summer could be huge in terms of what he wants to do to make the club a better football team.

One area that you expect he’ll want to improve in is defence, which has been an issue this term.

At right-back, QPR have had Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United this season, but with several changes of manager and supporters left frustrated, the loan hasn’t worked out. This means it's a position that needs strengthening this summer, with only Osman Kakay as the recognised right-back.

A player that QPR should look to go after this summer is Exeter City defender Josh Key.

Why Josh Key would be a good signing for QPR

The 23-year-old defender is a product of the Exeter academy, and since graduating into the first team during the 2018/19 season, Key has made 147 first-team appearances.

The full-back's attacking qualities are clear to see in the stats as well as he's grabbed eight goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

This season, Key has yet again shined for the Grecians, featuring in 41 league games and managing four goals in this campaign.

He would likely be an attractive signing for most clubs in the EFL and has drawn attention in previous windows. In January, it was reported that Luton Town had made an approach to sign the defender, while Swansea City had a bid rejected for the full-back.

As we close in on the end of the season, Key is entering the final months of his contract at Exeter and with the club having no option to extend his deal, if he is to remain at the club fresh terms will have to be agreed.

In December, Exeter boss Gary Caldwell revealed that he will be offering a new contract to Key, but since then there has been no update in terms of a new deal on the table.

As it stands, Key will be a free agent this summer, and this will interest many Championship sides, one of which should be QPR.

They would be getting a player that has developed into an exciting, young, attacking defender and one that still has plenty of years ahead of him.

He fits the profile of the modern full-back that can get forward and attack; of course, this may not be the way Ainsworth wants his full-backs to play, but considering he always likes to have a target man upfront, having a player like Key crossing balls into the box is surely a recipe for success.

If the Exeter defender is available on a free transfer this summer, it makes perfect sense for QPR to make a deal happen, as he could improve their full-back situation enormously.