He perhaps wasn't every single Queens Park Rangers supporters' number one choice to replace Neil Critchley last season due to his style of play, but club icon Gareth Ainsworth did just about enough to keep the Hoops in the Championship after a disastrous few months.

Big wins in April away from home over Burnley and Stoke City glossed over what was a pretty terrible 2023 for the R's, who are now going into a stage of the year where many of their first-team players are at a real crossroads.

Rob Dickie has already been sold going into the final year of his contract, with his style of play not believed to suit the Ainsworth way, Stefan Johansen has departed by mutual consent, whilst Chris Willock is a likely departure as well as he has a similar situation on his hands.

And if reports of contract talks with Lyndon Dykes breaking down are true, then the R's need to be prepared to sell the Scotland international too, meaning we could see a real rebuilding job at Loftus Road.

New signings though are extremely necessary and fast with pre-season on the horizon, and if the aforementioned Willock looks likely to depart this summer then more attacking options need to be brought in.

One option who could be realistic and could also be ready to have his big break in the Championship is Brighton & Hove Albion teenager Andrew Moran.

What is Andrew Moran's situation with Brighton?

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder signed for the Seagulls in 2020 from Bray Wanderers in his home nation of the Republic of Ireland and after just a year at the club he made his senior debut in 2021 in the EFL Cup.

A first Premier League outing came in January of this year against Everton, but he has mainly been featuring for the club's under-21's side in Premier League 2 in the past 12 months, where he has been pretty prolific from the number 10 role or out wide.

Moran contributed to 16 goals - 10 of his own and six assists - in 19 appearances in that particular competition last season and also bagged against Colchester United in the EFL Trophy as well.

Moran appears to be highly rated by Roberto De Zerbi after handing him a league debut some six months ago, and he's under contract until the summer of 2027 - he has been linked with a loan move to Blackburn Rovers but the R's should try and gazump them for his services.

Why should QPR sign Andrew Moran?

If Willock is leaving this summer as expected, then QPR will lack flair in the final third and out wide, with just the ageing Albert Adomah and Ilias Chair to select from.

Moran appears to be a quick and exciting player who can be utilized in pretty much all positions in attacking midfield and the front-line, so he would bring versatility and options to Gareth Ainsworth's side if needed.

Of course, the argument will be had that creative players don't necessarily suit Ainsworth's preferred style of play but Anis Mehmeti seemed to flourish at Wycombe until he secured a move to Bristol City, so that notion can be perhaps dispelled.

The main issue that QPR will have is depth going into the 2023-24 season but they do generally need more creativity as well, and if it's a choice between Blackburn and QPR, then the R's will surely be able to give more guarantees of first-team football and it will be closer to Moran's Brighton base, meaning it's a move that makes a lot more sense.