QPR should try shift these 2 players before October’s transfer deadline

QPR’s summer window has been dominated by one man so far.

Ebere Eze was integral to everything the R’s did last term and the playmaker will be sorely missed, having sealed a well-deserved move to Crystal Palace and the Premier League.

The west London club have not been without some shrewd signings of their own, however, landing Leceister City attacking midfielder George Thomas, Livingstone striker Lyndon Dykes, Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos, Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, and free agent Tom Carroll.

Mark Warburton may feel he’s not done yet, having received a fairly significant fee for Eze, but he’s got plenty of time with the window set to close in October.

There could be a few departures as well and with that in mind, here are two players that the R’s should try to shift before the window slams closed…

Dillon Barnes

One of the areas that QPR are very well stocked is between the sticks.

Warburton has four goalkeepers – Joe Lumley, Liam Kelly, Seny Dieng, and Barnes – in his senior squad and it appears the latter is lowest in the pecking order.

The 24-year-old could really benefit from the responsibility of some senior football, so the R’s should be looking to source him a loan – ideally to League One – before the window closes in October.

Barnes is will be hungry to impress and he could do that with a strong season out on loan.

Niko Hämäläinen

The 23-year-old spent a successful season on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock last term and on the back of a new contract, you feel another season of regular football could be just what he needs.

With Lee Wallace and Ryan Manning already in the squad and seemingly above the Finn in the pecking order, he’s unlikely to get that at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With that in mind, a loan move elsewhere would make a lot of sense depending on whether or not there are any departures.

West Ham United have been linked with an interest in Manning and should he leave, clearly Hämäläinen will be needed by Warburton.

If Manning stays, you feel the R’s should look to loan out the 23-year-old.