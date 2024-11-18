With relegation on the cards, and limited resources, January may be time for Martí Cifuentes and Queens Park Rangers to take some risks in the transfer market.

The Hoops currently sit rock bottom of the Championship as clubs prepare to come out of the international break, with the west Londoners accumulating just 10 points at this stage of the season.

While their defensive line is by no means a fortress, QPR's main issue appears to be an inability to score goals, as their 12 goals in 15 matches can only be worsened by Swansea, who have found the back of the net only 11 times.

Combined with a desperately unfortunate injury list, the forwards simply aren't doing their job. Summer signing Zan Celar is the most egregious offender, with zero goal contributions in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Confidence is at an all-time low, and who better to reinvigorate the front three than a young goalscorer brimming with esteem and a desire to establish himself - someone like Crystal Palace's Jemiah Umolu.

QPR should be eyeing up in-form Crystal Palace man Jemiah Umolu

Umolu, who possesses both English and Nigerian citizenship, joined West Ham United in 2015, aged just ten.

Tall, athletically imposing and possessing a seemingly natural ability to meet the ball in the box, Umolu has seemingly been scoring goals his entire life.

His time with the Hammers was modest but impressive. He claimed 13 goals in 22 games in the U18 Premier League, and was part of the squad to win the FA Youth Cup in 2023, despite not receiving any game time.

Following an unceremonious release from West Ham, Umolu had noteworthy trials with Southampton, Leicester and Crystal Palace this spring. The latter saw him help the Eagles' U21 side in winning the Premier League International Cup, collecting a goal and two assists in the semi-final against Everton.

Clearly favouring a familiar London life, Umolu joined Crystal Palace permanently in July. In what has been something of a breakout season, he currently boasts nine goals so far this season, including a hat-trick against Tottenham U21's and a goal against Gillingham's first-team in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

It is, of course, very early to tell whether Umolu has what it takes to make it in elite professional football, but his portfolio of performances thus far dictate that he has at least earned a chance to prove himself.

Premier League 2 - Top goalscorers 2024/25 (as per Transfermarkt) # Player Age Club Apps Goals 1 Jemiah Umolu 19 Crystal Palace 7 8 2 Charlie Whitaker 21 Everton 8 8 3 Luca Thomas 20 Leeds United 5 6 4 Nathan Butler-Oyedeji 21 Arsenal 7 6 5 Kristian Sekularac 20 Fulham 7 6

While standing out in Premier League 2 may not seem like much to get excited about, past golden boot winners include Jason McAtee, Liam Delap, Lukas Nmecha, Ollie McBurnie, who have all tasted plenty of top-flight football since.

If QPR don't make a move for Jemiah Umolu, another team likely will

With Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah at the front of a sizable queue of strikers contracted to Crystal Palace, it may be a long while before the 19-year-old sees any minutes at Selhurst Park - especially considering their league position of late not lending itself to experimentation.

Being an outstanding talent in a team with no room for him at present, Umolu is circumstantially the ideal candidate for a loan transfer, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if this became the case in January.

It seems apparent that Umolu enjoys living in London. He could very well suit a League One/Two club such as Charlton, AFC Wimbledon or Leyton Orient, as goals may come easier, though the opportunity to play Championship football would undoubtedly take precedent, making Queens Park Rangers the perfect destination.

The striking situation at Loftus Road is frankly dire. QPR's forwards have combined for just five goals this league season; three of which from an injured Michael Frey and one coming from Lyndon Dykes, who now plays for Birmingham.

So, unless Christian Nourry and co want to really put their hand in their pocket, it may be time to take a gamble on someone like Umolu, who is looking for their first chance in senior football.

Raw ability, behind the mirage of youth football, is difficult to quantify. However, after watching the admittedly limited footage available of the striker, it is apparent that he is exactly the type of forward who can succeed in a scrappy Championship side - clinical, aggressive, and boasting an enormous catalogue of finishes.

Wherever Umolu goes, be sure to watch his career with great interest, as he has all the tools to become an elite striker.