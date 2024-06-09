Highlights QPR's improvement under Cifuentes is evident, but they must not rely solely on him for success in the upcoming season.

The addition of players like Lucas Andersen has strengthened the squad, but more investment is needed for future success.

Potential signings like Josh Murphy, Neil Etheridge, and Isaac Hayden could further bolster QPR's chances for a successful season.

Queens Park Rangers will be optimistic about next season after managing to raise their game under Marti Cifuentes.

This time last year, many people were unconvinced that the club was heading in the right direction, but they will be looking to register a promising league finish under their current boss at the end of next term.

Their 4-0 win against Leeds United during the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign shows just how impressive they can be, but they need to ensure they aren't too reliant on Cifuentes to stay put.

This means they need to have the strongest squad possible and in fairness to them, they have already recruited some excellent players in recent times. Lucas Andersen could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for them if he can keep performing well.

However, more investment is required this summer, with the likes of Albert Adomah, Aaron Drewe, Andre Dozzell and Osman Kakay all set to leave Loftus Road on the expiration of their deals.

Ahead of the summer window, we take a look at one player they should look to recruit and two other deals they should look to pursue after that.

Josh Murphy

Josh Murphy hasn't always been a popular figure at Oxford United and he hasn't always performed well in the Championship, with the winger arguably failing to fulfil his potential during his career.

However, he was a game-changer for the U's during the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign and performed extremely well during the League One play-off final last month.

Josh Murphy's stats v Bolton Wanderers (League One play-off final 2024) Sofascore rating 8.7 Goals 2 Shots 6 Duels won 3 (Source: Sofascore)

Not only did he register a brace, but he also got himself into good positions, used his pace to create changes and was unlucky not to score another couple of goals.

If he can continue to perform just as well next season, he could be a real asset for either Oxford or the club he signs for, with the R's one team that have registered an interest in him.

The player is out of contract at the end of this month and with QPR potentially set to lose Chris Willock, adding an attacking threat to their squad like Murphy would be a good idea.

Neil Etheridge

There are no guarantees that Asmir Begovic will remain at the club, with the Bosnian attracting interest from elsewhere.

As well as this, fellow shot-stopper Archer will leave Loftus Road when his contract ends, so the club definitely needs to strengthen its goalkeeping department in the coming months.

Neil Etheridge, who will leave Birmingham City this summer, is an experienced goalkeeper who could either be a first or second-choice stopper in the English capital if he links up with Cifuentes.

He may not have won much game time in recent years, but the seasoned shot-stopper is clearly someone who can play at this level and after spending plenty of time on the bench at St Andrew's, he may not agitate for a quick exit if he isn't the R's first-choice option between the sticks during the early stages of next season.

Isaac Hayden

Isaac Hayden spent the second half of last season at Loftus Road and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave Newcastle United permanently this summer.

It seems unlikely that the midfielder will be used by Eddie Howe again and if they are willing to let him leave for free, the R's should be looking to swoop for him.

Hayden has already stated that he would be open to re-joining the R's and with the experience that the Newcastle man has, he could be an excellent player to have at Loftus Road.

The player may also benefit from moving permanently and settling down in London. If he can settle down, that could enhance his performance levels for QPR if he re-joins.

Jack Colback is another experienced midfielder in the middle of the park, but Hayden could be a longer-term option if he can stay fit and perform well.