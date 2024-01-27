Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing QPR defender Jimmy Dunne before the close of the transfer window.

QPR should consider selling Dunne to avoid potentially losing him for free at the end of the season.

However, QPR should only let Dunne go if they can find a suitable replacement, as they are already lacking defensive depth.

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping they can get one or two deals over the line before the close of the January transfer window next Thursday.

It’s been a struggle for the R's this season, as poor results on the pitch have left the club sitting at the bottom end of the Championship for the majority of the campaign.

The West London side brought in Marti Cifuentes to replace Gareth Ainsworth earlier this season, and while performances have been slightly better and a couple of wins have been picked up, the appointment has probably not had the desired effect they hoped for.

So, this month is a chance for the club to make some personal changes, but as things stand, the club has yet to bring anyone to the club.

Instead, Andre Dozzell has left to join Birmingham City on loan, and now centre-back Jimmy Dunne is being linked with a move away.

Blackburn Rovers eye QPR’s Jimmy Dunne

Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in a late move for QPR defender Jimmy Dunne.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, who state that the Lancashire side are looking to strengthen their defence before the close of the window.

Dunne moved to England in 2007 to join Manchester United’s academy, but after working his way up the different age groups, he then joined Burnley on a free transfer.

The centre-back bounced around from his parent club to other sides as he had a vast number of loan spells away from Turf Moor.

Jimmy Dunne's stats per division (As it stands January 26th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 94 5 1 League One 21 2 1 National League 21 2 1 League Two 20 0 1 Scottish Premiership 12 2 1 Premier League 3 1 0 Premier League 2 2 0 0

He left the Clarets in 2021 to join QPR on a free transfer, and the defender has been a regular player ever since.

Dunne’s contract with the R's expires at the end of this season, but the club is said to have a one-year option to extend it. However, it seems that Rovers are keen to lure Dunne back to Lancashire.

QPR should look to sell Jimmy Dunne this month

QPR and their supporters may be concerned about the fact that Blackburn are interested in signing Jimmy Dunne this month, given how regularly he has featured.

In his first two seasons at the club, the 26-year-old was always a regular in the starting XI when fit. He appeared in 38 games in his first campaign, during which he scored three goals, and then last season he played 40 times and scored two goals.

This season has been a similar case. Dunne missed a large chunk of the start of the campaign through injury, but has started 14 of the 18 games he has been available for since. In that time, Dunne has helped the club collect three clean sheets, he’s averaged 0.8 interceptions per game as well as 0.9 tackles per game, as per SofaScore.com.

Furthermore, the Irishman has recovered the ball 4.9 times per game as well as 3.9 clearances. The defender has made zero errors that have either led to a shot or a goal. Going forward, Dunne has collected 0.5 key passes, with a pass accuracy rate of 82% per game, and despite not scoring or registering an assist, he has an expected goal rate of 0.56 and an assist rate of 0.57, as per SofaScore.com.

In actual fact, this interest should be welcomed by the R's, as it is an opportunity for them to move a player on who has disappointed during his wider spell at the club and could leave for nothing in six months - granted a replacement is found given how involved Dunne has been.

Blackburn’s interest may have come at the right time for QPR, as while they will not be looking to sell any of their players, it could be the right opportunity for them to cash in ahead of the latter months of his contract.

However, QPR should only be willing to sanction the departure of Dunne if a suitable replacement can be found between now and the deadline. The R's would be silly to let the defender leave without a replacement, as they are already light in that area of the pitch and can’t afford to be even lighter, considering they are in a relegation battle.

So, QPR should have an eye on the market looking at potential options to replace the player, and if one can be found, then they should consider sanctioning the departure of Dunne in this transfer window.