QPR should resist temptation to capitalise on Blackburn interest despite recent struggles: Opinion

If you were looking for a moment to sum up Lyndon Dykes’ poor start to the season in front of goal, then his miss from inside the six-yard box in last night’s 3-1 victory over Hull City was surely it.

Indeed it was much harder for Dykes to miss than score when a clearance rebounded off Ilias Chair and into his path – with the Scot’s fall to his knees in the seconds after his effort flashed wide of the post a reflection of his lack of confidence.

But despite his goalscoring troubles in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 Championship campaign – scoring once in six games and missing a host of chances – QPR should resist the temptation to capitalise on the interest of Blackburn Rovers and other clubs to cash in.

Football League World has revealed that Blackburn are among a number of clubs interested in Dykes, with the Ewood Park outfit viewing him as a potential replacement for in-demand forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

A bid would certainly test the R’s resolve as Dykes has now entered the last two years of his contract at Loftus Road but unless the money offered for the 26-year-old is significant, the west London club should not look to capitalise on the current interest in the 26-year-old.

It’s vital to remember that the Scot offers more to the team than just his goal output. His work out of possession and link-up play are important to Mick Beale’s side while the way the physical forward occupies defenders, often more than one at a time, creates more space for the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

Though he may be struggling in front of goal, we’ve seen from his time with the R’s that he can be a streaky player. He went on a run of 10 goals and four assists in 14 Championship games across the end of 2020/21 and the start of 2021/22 so it may be that all he needs is one or two good games to regain some confidence and rediscover his best form.

Another important factor is how tough many of the R’s Championship rivals have found it to sign strikers this window.

With out-of-favour Macauley Bonne and 19-year-old Sinclair Armstrong the only other out-and-out number nines at the club, it would be a major risk to sell Dykes as there is no guarantee they’d be able to bring in a worthwhile replacement before the window closes tomorrow.

It’s understandable that supporters may be frustrated and a little concerned about the chances that Dykes has spurned this term but cashing in on him now is not the answer.