QPR should repay Mick Beale faith with this January move amid Aston Villa links: Opinion

Once Wolves turned their attention to Mick Beale, few will have been expecting the QPR boss to decline their advances and stay at the Championship club.

It was a big call by the young coach – one based upon a faith that better offers will come further down the line, upon a faith in his current squad at Loftus Road, and upon a faith in the R’s club chiefs.

We may never find out what was said in the meeting between Beale and director of football Les Ferdinand that led to the 42-year-old turning down Wolves’ offer but it would be a surprise if certain January promises were not made to him.

The winter window could be more important than ever in 2022/23 given how open the race for promotion and the play-offs are in the Championship this season.

The R’s are one of the clubs in the race, sitting third in the table after 17 games, and look likely to be there or thereabouts by the start of January, which will make the month a big one for the W12 outfit.

Plenty of focus will be placed on potential new arrivals but in truth, keeping hold of their key players could be the most important business they do.

If the QPR club chiefs really want to repay the faith that Beale showed in them by rejecting Wolves’ advances then they should ensure that Ilias Chair is still part of the squad by the time the upcoming window closes.

The Moroccan has been outstanding this season – a mainstay in the side and a key creative spark that stepped up when Chris Willock went down injured – but that form has drawn admiring glances from the Premier League.

Football Insider reported last month that Aston Villa were plotting a move for the 24-year-old and have no doubt he can dazzle in the Premier League after sending scouts to W12 to watch him a lot this term.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-QPR players play for now?

1 of 18 Dani Parejo? Sevilla Real Madrid Villarreal Real Sociedad

It is beginning to look like a matter of when and not if Chair plays in the top flight but cashing in this January should be avoided.

The R’s are under no obligation to sell him given his contract at Loftus Road runs until 2025, and includes a one-year extension, while they may not get a better chance to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship is wide open this season and there are some big hitters battling relegation in the top flight meaning things could be much tougher in 2023/24.

The west London club should be doing all they can to make the most of the current state of play and that includes being smart in January.

It may be tempting to sell Chair if a significant offer is made but the R’s should look to repay Beale’s faith by resisting any approaches.